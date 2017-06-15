Operations / Logistics jobs in Law
Broaden your search
Refine your search
Function
-
Operations / Logistics
Remove selection
Location
Industry
-
Law
Remove selection
Career Level
Hours
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 3 jobs
-
Law Firm IP Docket Clerk or Specialist
At Harrity we look for the best of the best for every position. If you love making clients happy, are a great teammate, have a positive attitude, h...
Top job
-
Law Firm New Applications Specialist
At Harrity & Harrity, we look for the best of the best for every position. If you’re a love making clients happy, are a great teammate, have a posi...
Top job
-
Law Firm Assistant
At Harrity & Harrity, we look for the best of the best for every position. If you’re a love making clients happy, are a great teammate, have a posi...
Top job
-
Practice Area Operations Manager
The Practice Area Operations Manager will have lead responsibility for developing, implementing, evaluating and improving best practices, tools and...
-
Facilities Assistant
Williams & Connolly LLP has an opening for a Facilities Assistant. Under the direction of the Facilities Manager, responsibilities include, but ar...
-
Senior Event Coordinator - Temporary
One of DC's top international law firms is looking for a Senior Events Coordinator with prior law firm or professional services experience.