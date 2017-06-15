Operations / Logistics jobs in Education

Broaden your search

Refine your search

Function

Location

Industry

Career Level

Hours

Employer Type

Are You A Jobseeker?

Register/login today to:

  • View saved jobs
  • View applications
  • Upload your resume
Login or Register today
Sign up for job alerts

Found 2 jobs

  • Teaching Assistant - Montessori

    • Silver Spring, Maryland
    • 12/hour
    • Julia Brown Montessori Schools

    Private, Montessori school in Maryland is seeking dedicated, caring individuals to join their staff.  Full-time, year-round positions (includes sum...

    View details

    Top job

  • Associate Director, Corporate Relations

    • Washington D.C.
    • Starting Salary range is $60 to $90k plus excellent fringe benefits package
    • Council of Graduate Schools (CGS)

    Council of Graduate Schools (CGS)   Position Description: Associate Director, Corporate Relations Position Summary: The Council of Graduate Schools...

    View details

    Top job

  • Operations Specialist

    • Fairfax, VA, VA
    • George Mason University

    Operations Specialist The George Mason University Office of Admissions is seeking a highly motivated and versatile individual for a part-time posit...

    View details

  • Operations Associate

    • Washington, District Of Columbia
    • Two Rivers Public Charter School

    Two Rivers Public Charter School is looking for an energetic, dedicated, flexible Operations Associate to work in our school office.  The Operation...

    View details

Sign up for job alerts

Subscribe