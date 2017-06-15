Operations / Logistics jobs in Consulting
Found 3 jobs
Healthcare Access and Value Policy Associate
The policy associate will lead tasks related to IMPAQ Health’s work with the CMS, including projects at CCIIO, CCSQ, and/or the Center for Medicaid.
Top job
Receptionist/Front Desk
Seeking a driven, outgoing, energetic and unique individual to help with daily operational functions! The perfect candidate will answer phones, hel...
Top job
Subject Matter Expert (Contracts/Acquisitions)
Federal Contractor is hiring Subject Matter Experts (Contracts/Acquisitions) in Washington, DC with an anticipated start date of April 1st.
Contract Specialist III
Federal Contractor is currently hiring for the position of Contract Specialists in Washington, DC with an anticipated start date of April 1st.
Contract Specialist II
Federal Contractor is currently hiring for the position of Contract Specialists in Washington, DC with an anticipated start date of April 1st.