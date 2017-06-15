Nurse jobs in Specialty Trades
Broaden your search
- Nurse 1644
Refine your search
Function
-
Nurse
Remove selection
Location
Industry
-
Specialty Trades
Remove selection
Career Level
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 46 jobs
-
Electrical Apprentice
Electrical Apprentice about the position… Do you love working with your hands? Are you interested in construction and in becoming an electrician? T...
Top job
-
Professional Barbers
Bevans Grooming is looking for a professional barber to join our team in a luxurious environement
Top job
-
MONITOR TECHNICIAN - SWRMC (Williamsburg)
Job Description: Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center is seeking a Flexi (PRN) status Monitor Technician. Flexi status employees are generall
New
-
Medication History Technician
Job Description: Sentara Healthcare is currently recruiting for an experienced Pharmacy Technician to work as a Medication History Technician in supp
-
Pharmacy Technician
Job Description: Sentara Healthcare is currently recruiting for an experienced Pharmacy Technician to work Flexi/PRN, Rotating Shift (Days, Evenings
-
Therapy Technician (CNA) - Inpatient Therapy
hcare Care. Compassion. Community. Bring your passion for nursing and your experience as a CNA to Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation in Rockville!...
-
Therapy Technician (CNA) - Inpatient Therapy
hcare Care. Compassion. Community. Bring your passion for nursing and your experience as a CNA to Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation at Washington...
-
Pharmacy Technician II - Inpatient
Job Description: Sentara Healthcare is current recruiting for an experienced Pharmacy Technician to work as a Pharmacy Tech II in support of our Phar
-
Patient Care Technician (CNA) - PT Days - Med Surg/Onc/Joint
hcare Care. Compassion. Community. Show your care and compassion for your community and join the Adventist HealthCare family as a full-time Patient...
-
Patient Care Technician (CNA) - PT Nights - Med Surg/Onc/Joint
hcare Care. Compassion. Community. Show your care and compassion for your community and join the Adventist HealthCare family as a full-time Patient...
-
Psychiatric Technician
hcare - A premier healthcare system - A compassionate mission of healing We are a non-profit network of healthcare providers based in Rockville, Ma...
-
Pharmacy Technician - Inpatient
Job Description: Sentara Healthcare is currently recruiting for an experienced Pharmacy Technician to work Full-time (36hrs/wk) Rotating Shift (Days,
-
Care Coordination Technician
Job Description: Optima Health Community Care is seeking a customer-focused, multi-tasking individual to join our Clinical Government Health team for
-
ENDOSCOPY TECHNICIAN
Job Description: Assists with the patient care in the Endoscopy Department. Is familiar with gastrointestinal and pulmonary diseases and assists duri
-
CENTRAL STERILE SUPPLY TECHNICIAN 1
Job Description: Sentara RMH Medical Center is seeking a full time Central Sterile Supply Technician on EVENING SHIFT (2ND SHIFT). Responsible for re
-
Emergency Department Technician - FT Mid
hcare Care. Compassion. Community. Bring your passion for customer service and your experience as an Emergency Department Technician to Washington ...
-
E.D. Technician
hcare - A premier healthcare system - A compassionate mission of healing - Dynamic Maryland/Washington D.C. market We are a non-profit network of h...
-
Telesitter Monitor Technician/Safety Rounder
hcare Care. Compassion. Community. Show your care and compassion for your community and join the Adventist HealthCare family as a full-time Telesit...
-
Patient Care Technician (CNA) - Per Diem Nights
hcare Care. Compassion. Community. Show your care and compassion for your community and join the Adventist HealthCare family as a per diem Patient ...
-
Patient Care Technician (CNA) - FT Nights - CV Step Down
hcare Care. Compassion. Community. Show your care and compassion for your community and join the Adventist HealthCare family as a full-time Patient...
-
MEDICATION HISTORY TECHNICIAN
Job Description: Sentara Healthcare is currently recruiting for an experienced Pharmacy Technician to work as a Medication History Technician at our
-
LABORATORY TECHNOLOGIST or LABORATORY TECHNICIAN
Job Description: Sentara Healthcare Laboratory Services is seeking Medical Technologists or Medical Lab Technicians to join our team. Our labs are in