Nurse jobs in Healthcare
- Nurse 1644
- United States 1612
- Direct Employer 1154
Found 1,612 jobs
-
Federal Relations Specialist
Identifies, analyzes and tracks national and federal health-related information in support of The Joint Commission’s goals and priorities. Supports...
Top job
-
Director Cardiopulmonary Services
Director Cardiopulmonary Services
Top job
-
SAFETY PARTNER
Job Description: Sentara Healthcare - Norfolk General Hospital located in Norfolk ,VA is currently recruiting for a Safety Partner - Flexi, to work a
New
-
ADMITTING REP I - Registration
Job Description: Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital located in Harrisonburg Virginia is seeking a part time rotating shifts admitting rep I. Arrang
New
-
RN UNIT COORDINATOR- ICU
Job Description: Welcome to Sentara Leigh Hospital! About this Unit:The Intensive Care Unit is currently hiring a full time RN Unit Coordinator!About
New
-
Safety Partner
Job Description: Sentara RMH Medical Center, a Magnet designated hospital located in Harrisonburg VA, is currently seeking a Safety Partner to work F
New
-
ADMITTING REP I - Registration
Job Description: Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital located in Harrisonburg Virginia is seeking a part time rotating shifts admitting rep I. Arrang
New
-
SPEECH PATHOLOGIST
Job Description: Sentara Healthcare is currently seeking a Speech Language Pathologist. Sentara Healthcare offers an excellent benefits package, cutt
New
-
LPN
Job Description: Monitors residents' conditions; develops and implements nursing care plans; performs routine nursing procedures and treatments; assi
New
-
NURSING CARE PARTNER - IMCU
Job Description: Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge, VA is recruiting for a part-time Nursing Care Partner to work 12 hr. rotatin
New
-
Pharmacy Pre-Authorization Coordinator
Job Description: Optima Health Community Care is seeking a pharmacy technician to join our dynamic Pharmacy Benefit Management team in Norfolk, VA. W
New
-
PATIENT ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE - Ref Lab billing and Follow-up Unit
Job Description: Applicants must have prior insurance billing and follow-up experience and customer service experience would be helpful. The applican
New
-
ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES TECH I
Job Description: Responsible for maintaining assigned area(s) in a clean, orderly and sanitary condition. Practices safe work habits through the appr
New
-
ENVIRONMENTAL SRVCS TECH III
Job Description: Responsible for maintenance of floors. Practices safe work habits through the appropriate use of chemicals, various equipment and cl
New
-
ADMISSIONS COORDINATOR
Job Description: Recruits and admits residents. Screens referrals for appropriate medical and financial information and coordinates and reports daily
New
-
NURSING CARE PARTNER
Job Description: Sentara Healthcare - Norfolk General Hospital located in Norfolk ,VA is currently recruiting for a Nursing Care Partner to work the
New
-
SCHEDULER
Job Description: Sentara Healthcare - Crossways I located in Chesapeake, VA is recruiting for a Scheduler - Full-time to work the Day shift. Schedule
New
-
ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES TECH I
Job Description: Responsible for maintaining assigned area(s) in a clean, orderly and sanitary condition. Practices safe work habits through the appr
New
-
Wound Care Specialist - RN
Job Description: To provide acute and rehabilitative care to people with selected disorders. Serve as a resource in specialty services. Education Lev
New
-
NURSING CARE PARTNER
Job Description: Sentara Healthcare - Norfolk General Hospital located in Norfolk ,VA is currently recruiting for a Nursing Care Partner to work the
New
-
REGISTERED NURSE - Intensive Care Unit
Job Description: Welcome to Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital! About this Unit: This unit will consider both experienced Registered Nurses and New Gr
New
-
PATIENT TRANSPORTER
Job Description: Sentara Healthcare - Norfolk General Hospital located in Norfolk ,VA is currently recruiting for a Patient Transporter - Full-time t
New