Nonprofit jobs

Found 156 jobs
-
Board Administrator and Governance Advisor
With minimal oversight, the incumbent is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the ANA Board of Directors and is privy to confidential matters
Top job
-
V.P of Finance/CFO
The CFO will be responsible for planning, implementing, managing and controlling all financial-related activities of the company.
Top job
-
Executive Director
The Association of Transportation Safety Information Professionals (ATSIP) is seeking an experienced part-time Executive Director.
-
Program Assistant, BrainFutures
Exciting opportunity for an experienced Program Assistant to support program, communications, fundraising and administrative functions for nonprofit.
New
-
Bird-Smart Wind Campaign Director
American Bird Conservancy Bird-Smart Wind Campaign Director Position Summary: Title: Bird-Smart Wind Campaign Director Sup...
New
-
Scrum Master/Project Manager
The Scrum Master/Project Manager is responsible for the day-to-day execution of projects via a blend of agile and traditional project management me...
New
-
Business Analyst
The Business Analyst (BA) assists with defining, analyzing and documenting business requirements for one or more CAQH solutions. The BA will work ...
New
-
SENIOR STAFF ACCOUNTANT
Senior Staff Accountant needed by Search for Common Ground in Washington, DC to assist Finance Dept. of int'l nonprofit working w/ multiple donors...
New
-
Recent College Graduates - Law Firm Openings!
Top law firms in the DMV area seek bright, recent college graduates for a variety of exciting entry-level roles!
-
Development Database Manager
This high responsibility, exempt position managing the team’s donor database reports directly to the Director of Individual Giving.
-
Merchandise and Firearms Coordinator
SUMMARY: Responsible for buying and assisting the Merchandise Manager with delivery of firearms and merchandise to distribution points and fundrais...
-
Financial Coordinator
SUMMARY Responsible for providing technical support to the Finance Manager in areas of reconciling and reporting the results of events held by the ...
-
Collegiate Division Manager
Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda, Inc. (FBLA-PBL) is a national nonprofit student education association of over 245,000 members a...
-
Project Manager
Description The role of the Project Manager (PM) in the Office of Business Excellence is to drive results and business solutions by using project m...
-
Staff Attorney - SMD-CINA
The Maryland Legal Aid office in Hughesville, Maryland, announces a full-time CINA staff attorney position to qualified applicants. Duties: Handl...
-
Call Center Representative
Job Summary/Company: Sparks Group has collaborated with one of the most well-respected companies in their industry. We are hiring well tenured cand...
-
Manager, Database Operations
Focuses on membership technology advancement, streamlining processes and continuous efficiency, service and quality improvements.
-
Communications and Publications Coordinator
Create, design, develop, send, & post; write & edit; & maintain digital content & publications, meeting materials & notices & broadcast correspondence
-
Assistant to the Management Associate for Finance and Operations
Accounts receivable & e-commerce activities. Manage maintenance & repair of office & equipment.
-
Accreditation Assistant
Manage, review, process, file, & maintain all accreditation materials submitted by applicant institutions.
-
Clinical Therapist
The Center for Adoption Support and Education (C.A.S.E.) is seeking a full-time therapist to provide individual and family therapy to foster and ad...