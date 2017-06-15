Editor, Journalist and Freelance Writer Media / Journalism / Advertising jobs in New York City

Broaden your search

Refine your search

Function

Location

Industry

Career Level

Hours

Employer Type

Are You A Jobseeker?

Register/login today to:

  • View saved jobs
  • View applications
  • Upload your resume
Login or Register today
Sign up for job alerts

Found 1 job

  • Content Editor (B2B)

    • New York City
    • The Washington Post

    The Washington Post's in-house creative agency is looking for an experienced content editor to execute editorial branded content work for clients, pr

    View details

Subscribe