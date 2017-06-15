Fundraising Nonprofit jobs in Mount Vernon

Broaden your search

Refine your search

Function

Location

Industry

Hours

Employer Type

Are You A Jobseeker?

Register/login today to:

  • View saved jobs
  • View applications
  • Upload your resume
Login or Register today
Sign up for job alerts

Found 1 job

  • Associate Director, Corporate Relations

    • Washington D.C.
    • Starting Salary range is $60 to $90k plus excellent fringe benefits package
    • Council of Graduate Schools (CGS)

    Council of Graduate Schools (CGS)   Position Description: Associate Director, Corporate Relations Position Summary: The Council of Graduate Schools...

    View details

    Top job

  • Federal Relations Specialist

    • Washington D.C.
    • The Joint Commission

    Identifies, analyzes and tracks national and federal health-related information in support of The Joint Commission’s goals and priorities. Supports...

    View details

    Top job

  • Manager of Direct Response

    • Mount Vernon, Virginia
    • The Mount Vernon Ladies' Association - George Washington's Mount Vernon

    This position is responsible for the administration and advancement of George Washington Mount Vernon's fundraising direct marketing program.

    View details

Subscribe