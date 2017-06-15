Marketing and Public Relations jobs in Technology and Software
Found 4 jobs
Client Manager - Expert Witness
This position involves building relationships with attorneys at top law firms and with technology experts and placing experts on litigation projects.
Systems Administrator
Raytheon is supporting a U.S. Government customer on a large mission critical development and sustainment program to design
DIGITAL PUBLIC RELATIONS SPECIALIST
Digital Public Relations Specialist; Washington D.C. Duties: Execute all digital ad campaigns using various ad mgmt platforms; Liaise between adve...
Fast-Growing Technology PR Agency Seeks Entry-Level Professionals
W2 Communications, a strategic communications firm, is hiring motivated, entry-level public relations professionals for its McLean, Va office.
W2 Communications Seeks Experienced PR Pros
W2 Communications, a strategic communications firm specializing in awareness and credibility campaigns for tech companies, is hiring PR Pros
VP, Public Relations (m/f)
The company is a leading provider of financial services. Acting as on-the-record spokesperson with national media on government relations priority is