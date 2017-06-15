Marketing and Public Relations jobs in Nonprofit
Broaden your search
Refine your search
Function
-
Marketing and Public Relations
Remove selection
Location
Industry
-
Nonprofit
Remove selection
Career Level
Salary Range
- $31-40K 1
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 10 jobs
-
Associate Director, Corporate Relations
Council of Graduate Schools (CGS) Position Description: Associate Director, Corporate Relations Position Summary: The Council of Graduate Schools...
Top job
-
Deputy Senior Director, Finance
The Optical Society (OSA) is recruiting for a Deputy Senior Director, Finance. The Deputy Senior Director (DSD), Finance is responsible for the ove...
Top job
-
Executive Director
The Association of Transportation Safety Information Professionals (ATSIP) is seeking an experienced part-time Executive Director.
-
Merchandise and Firearms Coordinator
SUMMARY: Responsible for buying and assisting the Merchandise Manager with delivery of firearms and merchandise to distribution points and fundrais...
-
Manager, Social Media
Responsible United Way Worldwide’s overall Social Media strategy as well as day to day planning and execution of all social media programs.
-
State Liaison
COORDINATES WITH INTERNAL RESOURCES INCLUDING: Director, Deputy Director, Manager, Legislative Assistant and respective Legislative Aide on a dail...
-
Marketing and Communications Assistant
Job Summary/Company: Sparks Group has partnered with a national professional surgery certification organization to find a Marketing and Communicati...
-
Vice President of Innovation and Marketing
Vice President of Innovation and Marketing
-
Marketing Analytics Coordinator
The Marketing Analyst position will advance data collection and analysis to inform advertising, sales, and patron experience decision making.
-
Campaign Field Representative
If you ever wanted to apply your campaign experience toward the mission of advancing the Second Amendment on behalf of the NRA, this is your opport...
-
Digital Media Manager
The Digital Media Manager will manage and implement the digital media strategy for NRA-ILA. Support for the mission and positions of the NRA and NR...
-
Media Affairs Specialist
Provides administrative support to the NRA/ILA-Public Affairs staff, oversees ILA surrogate program, and interacts with the media and assists in th...