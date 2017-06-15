Marketing and Public Relations jobs in Government and Public Services

Broaden your search

Refine your search

Function

Location

Industry

Salary Range

Hours

Employer Type

Are You A Jobseeker?

Register/login today to:

  • View saved jobs
  • View applications
  • Upload your resume
Login or Register today
Sign up for job alerts

Found 3 jobs

  • Executive Director

    • Washington D.C. Metropolitan area
    • Salary commensurate with experience.
    • Association of Transportation Safety Information Professionals

    The Association of Transportation Safety Information Professionals (ATSIP) is seeking an experienced part-time Executive Director.

    View details

  • Digital Marketing Manager

    • Baltimore, Maryland
    • Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service

    Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service (LIRS), is seeking a Digital Marketing Manager who will be...

    View details

  • Facility and Event Sales Coordinator

    • Sterling, Virginia
    • Annual Starting Salary $45,740.39. Excellent Benefits Provided.
    • NOVA Parks

    Assists with planning, developing, coordinating, and executing an operational management plan for the Woodlands Meeting and Event Center.

    View details

Subscribe