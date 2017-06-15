Marketing and Public Relations jobs in Financial Services and Banking

Found 3 jobs

  • Financial Services Representative

    • Washington, DC
    • Justice Federal Credit Union

    Justice Federal Credit Union seeks a Financial Services Representative to provide and promote a variety of services to assist members with account ...

  • Business Development Officer

    • 20151, Chantilly
    • Justice Federal Credit Union

    Business Development Officer Justice Federal Credit Union seeks a Business Development Officer to develop business relationships with prospective a...

  • V.P of Finance/CFO

    • Washington D.C.
    • AMIDEAST, INC

    The CFO will be responsible for planning, implementing, managing and controlling all financial-related activities of the company.

  • Proposal Writer

    • Bethesda, Maryland
    • Gelman, Rosenberg & Freedman, CPAs

    Looking for an experienced level marketing role at an energetic & passionate company? Gelman, Rosenberg & Freedman, a Bethesda, MD CPA Firm is in s...

  • Marketing Specialist

    • Bethesda, Maryland
    • Gelman, Rosenberg & Freedman, CPAs

    Looking for an experienced level marketing role at an energetic & passionate company? Gelman, Rosenberg & Freedman, a Bethesda, MD CPA Firm is in s...

