Management jobs in Science

Found 7 jobs
-
Data Manager/Protocol Monitor
Work in a team environment to design, develop and manage clinical trial data systems, utilizing strong data management and computing skills Design, b
New
-
Regulatory Manager
Essential Document Management: Develop, maintain, and oversee usage of standardized document descriptions for TMF components and other essential docu
New
-
Regulatory Manager
Essential Document Management: Develop, maintain, and oversee usage of standardized document descriptions for TMF components and other essential docu
New
-
Postdoctoral Social Scientist, Indigenous and Community Governance
POST-DOCTORAL SOCIAL SCIENTIST, INDIGENOUS AND COMMUNITY GOVERNANCE Conservation International (CI) has been protecting nature for the benefit of a...
-
Postdoctoral Social Scientist, Diffusion of Innovation
POST-DOCTORAL SOCIAL SCIENTIST, DIFFUSION OF INNOVATION Conservation International (CI) has been protecting nature for the benefit of all for over ...
-
Adjuncts - Management Science / Data Science
Responsibilities The School of Business Administration at Marymount University in the Washington DC metro area, invites applications for adjunct po...
-
Education Data Scientist - Center for New Designs in Learning and Scholarship (CNDLS)
The Center for New Designs in Learning and Scholarship (CNDLS) at Georgetown University seeks an Education Data Scientist to design methods whereby l