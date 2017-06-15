Management jobs in Restaurant
Found 40 jobs
General Manager - Shake Shack
Now hiring General Managers for Shake Shack at Cabin John, MD! SHAKE SHACK GENERAL MANAGER Shake Shack is a modern day "roadside" burger stand serv...
Food Service Manager- Production
**Overview:** Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is in the customer service business across food, facilities and uniforms, wherever people work, learn, recover, an
High Performing Restaurant Manager
34106BRTitle:High Performing Restaurant ManagerJob Description:Everyone should have a career this satisfying!Take a minute to "tap in" behind the sce
Restaurant Supervisor
SUMMARY: Assists in the overall supervision of all aspects of meal time service and the overall efficiency of the dining room and sanitation operatio
Restaurant Manager
**I.** **POSITION SUMMARY** With limited supervision, the Manager is responsible for the daily operations of the front-of-the-house functions in a re
Restaurant Manager - Baltimore, Md. area
Overview At the direction of the General Manager, oversee the day-to-day activities of the restaurant. Assists the General Manager with developing an
Restaurant Manager - Frederick, Md.
Overview At the direction of the General Manager, oversee the day-to-day activities of the restaurant. Assists the General Manager with developing an
Restaurant Manager - Sterling, Va.
Overview At the direction of the General Manager, oversee the day-to-day activities of the restaurant. Assists the General Manager with developing an
Cook Supervisor - Washington County Detention Center
**Overview:** **About Aramark** Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is in the customer service business across food, facilities and uniforms, wherever people work,
General Manager - New Restaurant Opening in
General Manager - New Restaurant Opening in Chantilly, VA (18003624) Description When Chipotle first opened its doors in 1993, the idea was simple: s
Cook Supervisor - CareFirst
**Overview:** **About Aramark** Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is in the customer service business across food, facilities and uniforms, wherever people work,
General Manager - New Restaurant Opening in Chantilly, VA - Chipotle Mexican Grill
Restaurant Manager - Maryland - NES
Restaurant Manager - Maryland - NES Annapolis, MARYLAND, United States of America ??25 additional locations Halethorpe, MARYLAND, United States of Am
Restaurant Manager - Brandywine, MD - NES
Restaurant Manager - Brandywine, MD - NES Brandywine, MARYLAND, United States of America Panda Express Management ? ? ? Jan 04, 2018 Post Date ? ? ?
Restaurant Manager - Bear - Wilmington - New Castle, DE - North East North
Restaurant Manager - Bear - Wilmington - New Castle, DE - North East North Bear, DELAWARE, United States of America ??2 additional locations New Cast
Restaurant Manager - Virginia - North East South
Restaurant Manager - Virginia - North East South Alexandria, VIRGINIA, United States of America ??18 additional locations Springfield, VIRGINIA, Unit
Restaurant Manager - Wheaton Area, MD - North East South
Restaurant Manager - Wheaton Area, MD - North East South Wheaton, MARYLAND, United States of America Panda Express Management ? ? ? Jul 26, 2017 Post
Restaurant Manager - Front Royal, VA - North East South
Restaurant Manager - Front Royal, VA - North East South Front Royal, VIRGINIA, United States of America Panda Express Management ? ? ? Oct 10, 2017 P
Restaurant Manager - Towson Area - North East South
Restaurant Manager - Towson Area - North East South Baltimore, MARYLAND, United States of America Panda Express Management ? ? ? Jul 26, 2017 Post Da
Restaurant Manager - Dover, DE - North East North
Restaurant Manager - Dover, DE - North East North Dover, DELAWARE, United States of America Panda Express Management ? ? ? Jul 26, 2017 Post Date ? ?