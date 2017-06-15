Management jobs in Research
Broaden your search
- Management 741
Refine your search
Function
-
Management
Remove selection
Location
Industry
-
Research
Remove selection
Career Level
Hours
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 6 jobs
-
Receptionist/Front Desk
Seeking a driven, outgoing, energetic and unique individual to help with daily operational functions! The perfect candidate will answer phones, hel...
Top job
-
Study Manager-Laboratory Specialist
Westat is an employee-owned corporation providing research services to agencies of the U.S. Government, as well as businesses, foundations, and sta...
-
Sport Management Faculty (Tenure-Line, Open Rank)
Sport Management Faculty (Tenure-Line, Open Rank) The George Mason University Division of Sport, Recreation and Tourism (SRT)--within the College o...
-
Term Hospitality Management Faculty (Open Rank)
Term Hospitality Management Faculty (Open Rank) The George Mason University College of Education and Human Development (http://cehd.gmu.edu) invite...
-
Education Leadership (Term Faculty)
Education Leadership (Term Faculty) The George Mason University Education Leadership Program, within the College of Education and Human Development...
-
Unit Manager, Clinical Research Unit - Georgetown University Medical Center
The mission of Georgetown's Clinical Research Unit (CRU) is to sustain specialized institutional resources in which clinical investigators can observ
-
Senior Grant Manager - Non-Industry, Biomedical Graduate Research Organization - Georgetown Univers
Georgetown University's Biomedical Graduate Research Organization (BGRO), home to 53 percent of Georgetown University's sponsored research funding an