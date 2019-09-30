Management jobs in Pharmaceutical and Biotech
Broaden your search
- Management 741
Refine your search
Function
-
Management
Remove selection
Location
Industry
-
Pharmaceutical and Biotech
Remove selection
Career Level
Hours
- Full Time 10
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 10 jobs
-
Strategic Pricing Manager (1063-679)
Strategic Pricing Manager will spearhead pricing strategies projects that support the overall USP business growth and public health impact objectiv...
-
Credit Manager (1058-679)
Summary of the Position: The Credit Manager is a key leadership position within the Treasury department and will be a part of the Global Finance di...
-
(Senior) Program Manager (1053-679)
The (Senior) Program Manager is a non-supervisory position in the Portfolio & Program Management (PPM) Department reporting to the Department Direc...
-
Program Communications Manager (FIXED TERM) (1045-679)
THIS IS A FIXED TERM, FULL-TIME POSITION, WITH REGULAR BENEFITS, SCHEDULED TO TERMINATE ON 09/30/2019. The Program Communications Manager for the U...
-
Expert Committee Manager (1034-679)
This is a non-supervisory position that ensures the continuity of meetings and activities of, and relationships with, USP’s Council of Experts’ (Co...
-
(Senior) Manager, Reference Standards Laboratory (1030-679)
The (Senior) Manager, RSL position is a key supervisory position in the RSL Department, responsible for several aspects of reference standards and ...
-
Sr. Impact Program Manager (1026-679)
The Sr. Impact Program Manager develops, manages, and monitors the performance of USP discount and donation programs, aimed at supporting USP’s glo...
-
(Senior) Product Manager (1019-679)
This is a non-supervisory professional position responsible for supporting the execution of the USP Healthcare Quality & Safety (HQS) work plan and...
-
Senior Manager, Manufacturing Services (1010-679)
The Senior Manager, Manufacturing Services is a key management role in the Promoting the Quality of Medicines (PQM) program, a cooperative agreemen...
-
Senior Grant Manager - Non-Industry, Biomedical Graduate Research Organization - Georgetown Univers
Georgetown University's Biomedical Graduate Research Organization (BGRO), home to 53 percent of Georgetown University's sponsored research funding an