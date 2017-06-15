Management jobs in Nonprofit
Found 16 jobs
-
Federal Relations Specialist
Identifies, analyzes and tracks national and federal health-related information in support of The Joint Commission’s goals and priorities. Supports...
Top job
-
Deputy Senior Director, Finance
The Optical Society (OSA) is recruiting for a Deputy Senior Director, Finance. The Deputy Senior Director (DSD), Finance is responsible for the ove...
Top job
-
Development Database Manager
This high responsibility, exempt position managing the team’s donor database reports directly to the Director of Individual Giving.
-
Business and Fiscal Services Director
Position Overview The Business and Fiscal Services Director is the primary interface between Global Impact and its fiscal clients. The BFSD will...
-
Director of Communications
AAI, a non-profit society. Seeking individual with strong writing, editorial, management and organization skills to lead Communications Department
-
Executive Director
Lead and develop a comprehensive multi-year business strategy to drive the long-term success of this iconic DC sporting and cultural event.
-
Assistant Director of Community Day and Employment Programs
Ardmore is an award-winning provider of services and supports for people with intellectual and other developmental disabilities.
-
Director of Office Systems/Facilities Manager
The incumbent identifies requirements, designs and implements policies and procedures, and oversees the maintenance of all systems.
-
Assistant Manager, External Events
Assist with the planning and execution of events for external renters.
-
Payroll Manager
The Payroll Manager supports the Controller in directing and coordinating the organization’s in-house payroll function.
-
Manager of Direct Response
This position is responsible for the administration and advancement of George Washington Mount Vernon's fundraising direct marketing program.
-
Academic Programs Manager
The American Enterprise Institute seeks a manager of Academic Programs to support the director of Academic Programs in executing a strategic and re...
-
Manager, Prospect Research and Philanthropy Systems
We have an opportunity for a Manager, Prospect Research and Philanthropy Systems to join the Office of Philanthropy and Strategic Partnerships (OPSP)
-
Director of Membership
American Physiological Society, a non-profit. Seeking individual responsible for implementation, administration & management of all member services
-
Marketing Manager, Washington National Opera and Voices
Focuses on overall marketing strategy for Washington National Opera and the Renée Fleming: Voices concert series.
-
ビジネスリード / ジェネラルマネージャー (Business Lead / General Manager) Motley Fool Japan
ビジネスリード / ジェネラルマネージャー (Business Lead / General Manager) Motley Fool JapanまもなくThe Motley Fool グローバルビジネスに新規追加するMotley Fool Japanは、私たちをこの新しいマーケットに勢いよく突入
-
Development Coordinator, Corporate and Foundation Relations - Office of Advancement
The Development Coordinator supports a variety of development projects spanning multiple campuses, schools, and units in the cultivation, solicitatio
-
Case Manager in DC
Samaritan Ministry needs a case manager, in one of their DC locations. This one year internship is available through The Discipleship Year Program ...