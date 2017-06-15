Management jobs in Law
Found 15 jobs
-
Law Firm IP Docket Clerk or Specialist
At Harrity we look for the best of the best for every position. If you love making clients happy, are a great teammate, have a positive attitude, h...
Top job
-
Law Firm Assistant
At Harrity & Harrity, we look for the best of the best for every position. If you’re a love making clients happy, are a great teammate, have a posi...
Top job
-
Law Firm New Applications Specialist
At Harrity & Harrity, we look for the best of the best for every position. If you’re a love making clients happy, are a great teammate, have a posi...
Top job
-
Development Database Manager
This high responsibility, exempt position managing the team’s donor database reports directly to the Director of Individual Giving.
-
LEGAL COUNSEL/DEPUTY COMISSIONER
The Commissioner of Revenue for Arlington County, Virginia, is seeking an experienced attorney to serve as Legal Counsel/Deputy Commissioner of Rev...
-
Manager of Exams, Grades, and VA Services, Office of the Registrar - Georgetown University Law
The Manager of Exams, Grades, and VA Services oversees the grading process and VA services and shares responsibility with the exams process. S/he man
-
O'Neill Institute Associate - Georgetown University Law Center
Tradition. Innovation. A superb faculty, hundreds of course offerings — and all of this just steps away from the Capitol and Supreme Court. Georgetow
-
Marketing and Program Assistant, Continuing Legal Education - Georgetown University Law Center
Georgetown Law Continuing Legal Education (CLE) has an established tradition with more than 30 years of experience providing the legal community high
-
Group Instructor, Scott K. Ginsberg Fitness Center - Georgetown University Law Center
Georgetown Law. Tradition. Innovation. A superb faculty, hundreds of course offerings — and all of this just steps away from the Capitol and Supreme
-
University Campus Police Officer - Georgetown University Law Center
Tradition. Innovation. A superb faculty, hundreds of course offerings — and all of this just steps away from the Capitol and Supreme Court. Georgetow
-
Digital Initiatives Librarian - Georgetown University Law Center
Tradition. Innovation. A superb faculty, hundreds of course offerings — and all of this just steps away from the Capitol and Supreme Court. Georgetow
-
Head of Law Library Technology - Georgetown University Law Center
Tradition. Innovation. A superb faculty, hundreds of course offerings — and all of this just steps away from the Capitol and Supreme Court. Georgetow
-
Faculty Assistant - Georgetown University Law Center
Tradition. Innovation. A superb faculty, hundreds of course offerings — and all of this just steps away from the Capitol and Supreme Court. Georgetow
-
Custodian, Law Center Facilities Management - Georgetown University Law Center
Georgetown Law. Tradition. Innovation. A superb faculty, hundreds of course offerings - and all of this just steps away from the Capitol and Supreme
-
Front Desk Assistant, Scott K. Ginsberg Fitness Center - Georgetown University Law Center
Georgetown Law. Tradition. Innovation. A superb faculty, hundreds of course offerings — and all of this just steps away from the Capitol and Supreme
-
Pre-Law Advisor, Cawley Career Education Center - Division of Student Affairs
Georgetown University's Cawley Career Education Center teaches students how to identify career opportunities that fit with their values, interests, p
-
Admissions Coordinator - Georgetown University Law Center
Georgetown Law. Tradition. Innovation. A superb faculty, hundreds of course offerings - and all of this just steps away from the Capitol and Supreme
-
Registrar - Georgetown University Law School
Georgetown Law. Tradition. Innovation. A superb faculty, hundreds of course offerings - and all of this just steps away from the Capitol and Supreme