Management jobs in Healthcare
Broaden your search
- Management 741
Refine your search
Function
-
Management
Remove selection
Location
- United States 107
Industry
-
Healthcare
Remove selection
Career Level
Salary Range
- $61-80K 1
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 107 jobs
-
Director Cardiopulmonary Services
Director Cardiopulmonary Services
Top job
-
Federal Relations Specialist
Identifies, analyzes and tracks national and federal health-related information in support of The Joint Commission’s goals and priorities. Supports...
Top job
-
BIG DATA DATABASE MANAGER
Job Description: Defines database strategy and standards to include database engines, modeling techniques, high availability and failover techniques
New
-
Nurse Manager, Germantown Emergency Center
ull Time, Monday through Friday Days, with 24 hour responsibility. Qualifications Care. Compassion. Community. Take your passion for Leadership in ...
New
-
Nurse Care Manager - RN
The Nurse Care Manager is an RN who is provides leadership within the Health Home team and is primarily responsible for coordinating consumer care wi
-
Behavioral Health Supervisor
Works in the Child, Youth, and Family Outpatient unit at the Merrifield Center site. Manages therapy and case management services for approximately...
New
-
Behavioral Health Nurse Supervisor
Works with multidisciplinary team in an outpatient detox setting. Staff is being enhanced and expanded to provide integrated services, while addres...
New
-
Behavioral Health Nurse Clinician/Case Manager
Works with a multidisciplinary team at the Fairfax Detoxification Center, a community-based residential setting. Staff is being enhanced and expand...
New
-
Behavioral Health Nurse Clinician / Case Manager
This is an opportunity to work with a multidisciplinary team at the Outpatient Addiction Medicine Center, in a community-based outpatient setting. ...
New
-
Behavioral Health Nurse Case Manager
Works at the Merrifield Site in Fairfax County as a part of a multidisciplinary team. Independently provides crisis intervention, counseling, group...
New
-
Quality Assurance Director
Quality Assurance Director: PT, residential provider in PG Co is seeking qualified applicants. For more info call 301-441-8644 or send resume to m...
New
-
ASSISTANT MANAGER
ASSISTANT MANAGER FT + benefits, managing res. homes in PG Co, must have exp & transp. Call 301-441-8644 EOE
New
-
Case Management -Social Worker-MSW-LGSW
To provide psychosocial assessments, supportive intervention and discharge planning to patients and their families. Helps manage length of stay and...
-
Case Management -Social Worker-MSW-LGSW
To provide psychosocial assessments, supportive intervention and discharge planning to patients and their families. Helps manage length of stay and...
-
MANAGER, INTEGRATED CARE MGMT
Job Description: Responsible for managing and coordinating the patient care transitions program. This ensures the patient's progression through the c
-
Medical Utilization Management Specialist - Radiology (Ffx)
Medical Utilization Management Specialist - Radiology (Ffx) Fairfax Radiological Consultants (FRC), PC is seeking an excellent candidate for Medica...
-
Registered Nurse (RN) Case Manager
Job Description: Optima Health is seeking RN to join our team in a case manager role of Integrated Care Manager. This is a full-time, office-based po
-
Manager, Community Outreach
Job Description: Optima Health is seeking a strategic leader to join our dynamic organization as a Manager-Community Outreach. This instrumental indi
-
INTEGRATED CARE MANAGER
Job Description: Responsible and accountable for the provision and facilitation of comprehensive care coordination services and quality outcomes for
-
RN BSN Clinical Manager Cancer Unit
Job Description: Welcome to Sentara CarePlex Hospital!Sentara CarePlex is seeking an experienced RN BSN to lead our Cancer Unit.About Sentara CarePle
-
Registered Nurse (RN) Integrated Care Manager
Job Description: Optima Health is seeking an Registered Nurse (RN) Integrated Care Manager to join our Addiction, Substance and Treatment Services Te