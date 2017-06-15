Maintenance and Repair jobs in Maintenance and Repair
Broaden your search
Refine your search
Function
-
Maintenance and Repair
Remove selection
Location
Industry
-
Maintenance and Repair
Remove selection
Career Level
Salary Range
- $31-40K 1
- $41-60K 2
- Negotiable 5
Hours
- Full Time 13
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 13 jobs
-
Sheet Metal Helper
HVAC Sheet Metal Mech. and Helper. Exp req light commercial. 301-251-0470
New
-
Maintenance Trainee - General Labor - Gaithersburg, MD - Apartment Community
Groundskeeper - Apartment Community Grady Management Inc., one of the area's leading property management firms is seeking a full-time Groundskeeper...
-
Assistant Chief Engineer
ASSISTANT CHIEF ENGINEER SUMMARY OF POSITION This is a live in position, the Assistant Engineer (AE) is responsible for maintaining the central plu...
-
Lube Service Technician
Full time lube field technician, a good driving record is required.
-
Maintenance Tech for Apartment Community - Silver Spring, MD
Maintenance Technician - Apartment Community Silver Spring, MD Grady Management Inc., one of the area's leading property management firms, is seeki...
-
Apartment Maintenance Tech
Maintenance Tech Hyattsville, MD We are seeking a Maintenance / Service Tech for a new 280+ unit luxury apartment community located in Hyattsville,...
-
Maintenance Technician - Hyattsville, MD - Apartment Community
Maintenance Tech Hyattsville, MD Grady Management Inc., one of the area's leading property management firms, is seeking a Maintenance Technician to...
-
Apartment Maintenance Tech
Maintenance Tech Waldorf, MD We are seeking a Maintenance / Service Tech for a new 190+ unit luxury apartment community located in Waldorf, MD. Pre...
-
Service Coordinator
Position Overview: Sparks Group has partnered with a well-established medical device company and we are recruiting for a Senior Service Coordinator...
-
Maintenance Technician
We are seeking a Maintenance Technician to assist us all aspects of facility maintenance.
-
Maintenance Technician - Apartment Community - Silver Spring, MD
Grady Management Inc., one of the area's leading property management firms, is seeking a Maintenance Technician for a 250+ unit apartment community...
-
Facilities Assistant
Williams & Connolly LLP has an opening for a Facilities Assistant. Under the direction of the Facilities Manager, responsibilities include, but ar...
-
Porter/Grounds Person
Seeking porter for 3 three-story apartment community to provide exceptional service at apartment community. Duties include (but are not limited to)...