Maintenance and Repair jobs

Found 24 jobs
Sheet Metal Helper
HVAC Sheet Metal Mech. and Helper. Exp req light commercial. 301-251-0470
Maintenance Mechanic Sr. & Maintenance Chief IV
MD Dept of Juvenile Services seeks Maintenance Mechanic Sr. at Cheltenham Youth Detention Ctr & Maintenance Chief IV Non License at Alfred D. Noye...
Water Utility Worker I/II
Under close supervision of a Water Utility Crew Chief or Water Utility Worker IV, performs a variety of routine unskilled and semi-skilled manual d...
Maintenance Trainee - General Labor - Gaithersburg, MD - Apartment Community
Groundskeeper - Apartment Community Grady Management Inc., one of the area's leading property management firms is seeking a full-time Groundskeeper...
Lead Maintenance Technician - Apartment Community - Gaithersburg, MD
Lead Apartment Maintenance Tech Grady Management Inc., one of the area's leading property management firms, is seeking a Lead Maintenance Technicia...
Assistant Chief Engineer
ASSISTANT CHIEF ENGINEER SUMMARY OF POSITION This is a live in position, the Assistant Engineer (AE) is responsible for maintaining the central plu...
Lube Service Technician
Full time lube field technician, a good driving record is required.
Building Maintenance Superintendent
The City of Bowie is seeking a proven and experienced individual to serve as its Public Buildings Superintendent.
Maintenance Tech for Apartment Community - Silver Spring, MD
Maintenance Technician - Apartment Community Silver Spring, MD Grady Management Inc., one of the area's leading property management firms, is seeki...
Assistant Supervisor Mechanical Maintenance
The Assistant Supervisor, Mechanical Maintenance, under limited supervision of the Supervisor, Mechanical Maintenance, supervises a group of Mainte...
Apartment Maintenance Tech
Maintenance Tech Hyattsville, MD We are seeking a Maintenance / Service Tech for a new 280+ unit luxury apartment community located in Hyattsville,...
Maintenance Technician - Hyattsville, MD - Apartment Community
Maintenance Tech Hyattsville, MD Grady Management Inc., one of the area's leading property management firms, is seeking a Maintenance Technician to...
Apartment Maintenance Tech
Maintenance Tech Waldorf, MD We are seeking a Maintenance / Service Tech for a new 190+ unit luxury apartment community located in Waldorf, MD. Pre...
Heat Pump - Apartment Maintenance Tech
Grady Management Inc., one of the area's leading property management firms is seeking a Live-on Heat Pump Tech for a 116 unit apartment community l...
Construction Equipment Maintenance Mechanic
CPF Underground Utilities is seeking a construction equipment maintenance mechanic to add to our team. Applicant must have their own tools. Wage st...
Maintenance Technician
Introduction: Assists in the installation, maintenance and repair of plumbing, heating, air conditioning, electrical, domestic water and other syst...
Building Maintenance Worker and Painter
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is seeking a Building Maintenance worker to join the Buildings and Facilities Department.
Service Coordinator
Position Overview: Sparks Group has partnered with a well-established medical device company and we are recruiting for a Senior Service Coordinator...
Building Supervisor
AAAE is looking for a Building Supervisor to maintain its building. Competitive salary, exceptional benefits and great people!
Maintenance Technician
Maintenance Technician