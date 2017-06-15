Sales jobs in Leesburg
Found 8 jobs
-
Scientific Sales Consultant
The Scientific Sales Consultant is responsible for developing and selling systems and solutions for use in observational and behavioral research.
-
Temporary Sales Associate
**Temporary Sales Associate** + **Location:** Carter'sLeesburg, VA (Leesburg Corner Premium Outlets)241 Fort Evans Rd. NE, Suite 709Leesburg, VA + **
-
Retail Sales Associate
Plow and Hearth, a nationally recognized multi-channel retailer of products for the home, hearth, yard and garden is currently recruiting multiple pa
-
Experienced Sales Representatives Wanted
Job Description: Hiring an Insurance Sales Professional for a Local Allstate Agency Are you looking for a career with a local small business with the
-
Sales Agent - Insurance Sales
Job Description: Hiring an Insurance Sales Professional for a Local Allstate Agency Are you looking for a career with a local small business with the
-
Part Time Sales Associate - Leesburg, VA - Leesburg Corner Premium Outlets
Part Time Sales Associate \- Leesburg, VA \- Leesburg Corner Premium Outlets **United States, Virginia, Leesburg** **Retail Store** 100004EF **Requis
-
Sales Associate - Lodge
Sales Associate - Lodge Leesburg, Virginia, Store1226 Leesburg VA Store Hourly ? ? ? 180003Q3 Requisition # ? ? ? Feb 20, 2018 Post Date Apply for Jo
-
Customer Service/Sales
Job Description Position Purpose: Customer Service/Sales associates provide fast, friendly service by actively seeking out customers to assess their