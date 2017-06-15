Childcare Education jobs in Leesburg
Found 18 jobs
Associate Director, Corporate Relations
Council of Graduate Schools (CGS) Position Description: Associate Director, Corporate Relations Position Summary: The Council of Graduate Schools...
Teaching Assistant - Montessori
Private, Montessori school in Maryland is seeking dedicated, caring individuals to join their staff. Full-time, year-round positions (includes sum...
Teacher, ELL
Under general supervision of a principal and/or other designated administrator, plans and implements an instructional program and provides related ed
Teacher, English
Under general supervision of a principal and/or other designated administrator, plans and implements an instructional program and provides related ed
Teacher, EL
Under general supervision of a principal and/or other designated administrator, plans and implements an instructional program and provides related ed
Teacher, Reading
To provide expert attention to the needs of students in the area of reading and support teachers in the implementation of effective reading instructi
Teacher, Grade 3
Under general supervision of a principal and/or other designated administrator, plans and implements an instructional program and provides related ed
Teacher, Special Education (Cross Categorical)
Manages student behavior, assesses and evaluates student achievement, and modifies instructional activities, as required. Under general supervision o
Teacher, Mathematics, High School - 2 openings
Under general supervision of a principal and/or other designated administrator, plans and implements an instructional program and provides related ed
Teacher, Technology Education (Engineering), High School
Under general supervision of a principal and/or other designated administrator, plans and implements an instructional program and provides related ed
Teacher, Math
Under general supervision of a principal and/or other designated administrator, plans and implements an instructional program and provides related ed
Teacher, Technology Education
Under general supervision of a principal and/or other designated administrator, plans and implements an instructional program and provides related ed
Teacher, Physical Education
Under general supervision of a principal and/or other designated administrator, plans and implements an instructional program and provides related ed
Teacher, Grade 1
Under general supervision of a principal and/or other designated administrator, plans and implements an instructional program and provides related ed
Teacher, Grades 1-5
Under general supervision of a principal and/or other designated administrator, plans and implements an instructional program and provides related ed
Teacher, Kindergarten
Under general supervision of a principal and/or other designated administrator, plans and implements an instructional program and provides related ed
Teacher, Special Education (Cross Categorical)
Manages student behavior, assesses and evaluates student achievement, and modifies instructional activities, as required. Under general supervision o
Teacher, Special Education (Cross Categorical)
Under general supervision of a principal and/or other designated administrator, plans and implements an instructional program and provides related ed
Teacher, Physics
Under general supervision of a principal and/or other designated administrator, plans and implements an instructional program and provides related ed
Teacher, Special Education (Emotionally Disturbed)
Under general supervision of a principal and/or other designated administrator, plans and implements an instructional program and provides related ed