Automotive Repair and Mechanic Education jobs in Leesburg

Found 2 jobs

  • Teaching Assistant - Montessori

    • Silver Spring, Maryland
    • 12/hour
    • Julia Brown Montessori Schools

    Private, Montessori school in Maryland is seeking dedicated, caring individuals to join their staff.  Full-time, year-round positions (includes sum...

  • Associate Director, Corporate Relations

    • Washington D.C.
    • Starting Salary range is $60 to $90k plus excellent fringe benefits package
    • Council of Graduate Schools (CGS)

    Council of Graduate Schools (CGS)   Position Description: Associate Director, Corporate Relations Position Summary: The Council of Graduate Schools...

  • Mechanic II (3 openings)

    • Leesburg, VA
    • Loudoun County Public Schools

    The Mechanic II is responsible for maintaining school buses, cars, trucks, farm tractors and attachments, mowers, pumps, and other motorized equipmen

  • Mechanic II

    • Leesburg, VA
    • Loudoun County Public Schools

    The Mechanic II is responsible for maintaining school buses, cars, trucks, farm tractors and attachments, mowers, pumps, and other motorized equipmen

