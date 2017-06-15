Automotive Repair and Mechanic jobs in Leesburg
Broaden your search
Refine your search
Function
-
Automotive Repair and Mechanic
Remove selection
Location
-
Leesburg
Remove selection
Industry
- Automotive 2
- Education 2
Career Level
Hours
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 2 jobs
-
Mechanic II (3 openings)
The Mechanic II is responsible for maintaining school buses, cars, trucks, farm tractors and attachments, mowers, pumps, and other motorized equipmen
-
Mechanic II
The Mechanic II is responsible for maintaining school buses, cars, trucks, farm tractors and attachments, mowers, pumps, and other motorized equipmen