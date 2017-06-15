Lawyer and Attorney jobs in Nonprofit
Found 3 jobs
V.P of Finance/CFO
The CFO will be responsible for planning, implementing, managing and controlling all financial-related activities of the company.
Board Administrator and Governance Advisor
With minimal oversight, the incumbent is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the ANA Board of Directors and is privy to confidential matters
Director of Office Systems/Facilities Manager
The incumbent identifies requirements, designs and implements policies and procedures, and oversees the maintenance of all systems.
Staff Attorney - SMD-CINA
The Maryland Legal Aid office in Hughesville, Maryland, announces a full-time CINA staff attorney position to qualified applicants. Duties: Handl...
Counsel
American Petroleum Institute, the leading trade association for the oil and gas industry, is seeking a talented and experienced Counsel with a mini...
Director, Legal Network for Gender Equity
NWLC seeks a Director to oversee and manage the Legal Network for Gender Equity and the newly instituted TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund.