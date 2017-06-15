Lawyer and Attorney jobs in Law

Found 8 jobs

  • Law Firm IP Docket Clerk or Specialist

    • Fairfax, Virginia
    • Up to $60,000 per year + paid benefits (based on experience)
    • Harrity & Harrity , L.L.P.

    At Harrity we look for the best of the best for every position. If you love making clients happy, are a great teammate, have a positive attitude, h...

  • Law Firm Assistant

    • Fairfax, Fairfax, Virginia
    • Up to $30,000 per year + paid benefits (see listing for details)
    • Harrity & Harrity , L.L.P.

    At Harrity & Harrity, we look for the best of the best for every position. If you’re a love making clients happy, are a great teammate, have a posi...

  • Law Firm New Applications Specialist

    • Fairfax, Virginia
    • The salary is up to $32,000 per year plus benefits
    • Harrity & Harrity , L.L.P.

    At Harrity & Harrity, we look for the best of the best for every position. If you’re a love making clients happy, are a great teammate, have a posi...

  • Contract Attorneys

    • Washington D.C.
    • $31.00/hour
    • Legal E

    DOCUMENT REVIEW ATTORNEYS NEEDED!! Details follow: Duration:  6-8 weeks Start Date: March 1, 2018 Location:  Metro Center location Hourly rate:  $3...

  • Staff Attorney - SMD-CINA

    • Hughesville, Maryland
    • 55295 - 82345
    • Legal Aid Bureau, Inc.

    The Maryland Legal Aid office in Hughesville, Maryland, announces a full-time CINA staff attorney position to qualified applicants.   Duties: Handl...

  • Assistant County Attorney V

    • FAIRFAX (EJ32), VA
    • $89,146.93 - $148,577.73 yr
    • Fairfax County Government

    The salary offer for this position is anticipated not to exceed $108,000.00. Provides legal support regarding the Virginia Freedom of Information A...

  • Assistant County Attorney V

    • FAIRFAX (EJ32), VA
    • $89,146.93 - $148,577.73 yr
    • Fairfax County Government

    The salary offer for this position is anticipated not to exceed $108,000.00. Position is located in the Personnel and Administrative Law Section of...

  • ASSISTANT COUNTY ATTORNEY III

    • Arlington, Virginia
    • Arlington County (Virginia) Government

    Note: This position may be under-filled as Assistant County Attorney II. The appointee to this senior level position will provide legal services in...

  • Zoning Attorney

    • Bethesda, Montgomery, Maryland
    • Linowes & Blocher LLP

    Mid-Atlantic commercial real estate and business law firm based in Bethesda, MD seeks an....

  • Director, Legal Network for Gender Equity

    • Washington D.C.
    • Commensurate w/experience
    • National Women's Law Center

    NWLC seeks a Director to oversee and manage the Legal Network for Gender Equity and the newly instituted TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund.

  • Real Estate Transaction Attorney

    • Main Office Kensington, Md 10400 Detrick Avenue
    • Housing Opportunities Commission

    The Housing Opportunities Commission of Montgomery County is one of the nation's preeminent public housing and housing finance agencies at the fore...

