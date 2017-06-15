Lawyer and Attorney jobs in Law
Found 8 jobs
Law Firm IP Docket Clerk or Specialist
At Harrity we look for the best of the best for every position. If you love making clients happy, are a great teammate, have a positive attitude, h...
Law Firm Assistant
At Harrity & Harrity, we look for the best of the best for every position. If you’re a love making clients happy, are a great teammate, have a posi...
Law Firm New Applications Specialist
At Harrity & Harrity, we look for the best of the best for every position. If you’re a love making clients happy, are a great teammate, have a posi...
Contract Attorneys
DOCUMENT REVIEW ATTORNEYS NEEDED!! Details follow: Duration: 6-8 weeks Start Date: March 1, 2018 Location: Metro Center location Hourly rate: $3...
Staff Attorney - SMD-CINA
The Maryland Legal Aid office in Hughesville, Maryland, announces a full-time CINA staff attorney position to qualified applicants. Duties: Handl...
Assistant County Attorney V
The salary offer for this position is anticipated not to exceed $108,000.00. Provides legal support regarding the Virginia Freedom of Information A...
Assistant County Attorney V
The salary offer for this position is anticipated not to exceed $108,000.00. Position is located in the Personnel and Administrative Law Section of...
ASSISTANT COUNTY ATTORNEY III
Note: This position may be under-filled as Assistant County Attorney II. The appointee to this senior level position will provide legal services in...
Zoning Attorney
Mid-Atlantic commercial real estate and business law firm based in Bethesda, MD seeks an....
Director, Legal Network for Gender Equity
NWLC seeks a Director to oversee and manage the Legal Network for Gender Equity and the newly instituted TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund.
Real Estate Transaction Attorney
The Housing Opportunities Commission of Montgomery County is one of the nation's preeminent public housing and housing finance agencies at the fore...