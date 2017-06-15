Lawyer and Attorney jobs in Associations
Found 1 job
Deputy Senior Director, Finance
The Optical Society (OSA) is recruiting for a Deputy Senior Director, Finance. The Deputy Senior Director (DSD), Finance is responsible for the ove...
ASN Nephrologists Transforming Dialysis Safety (NTDS) Project Associate
The American Society of Nephrology (ASN) supports more than 16,000 professionals focused on curing kidney diseases. As part of that effort, Nephrol...
Counsel
American Petroleum Institute, the leading trade association for the oil and gas industry, is seeking a talented and experienced Counsel with a mini...