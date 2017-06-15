Law jobs
Law Firm Assistant
At Harrity & Harrity, we look for the best of the best for every position. If you’re a love making clients happy, are a great teammate, have a posi...
Top job
Law Firm New Applications Specialist
At Harrity & Harrity, we look for the best of the best for every position. If you’re a love making clients happy, are a great teammate, have a posi...
Top job
Law Firm IP Docket Clerk or Specialist
At Harrity we look for the best of the best for every position. If you love making clients happy, are a great teammate, have a positive attitude, h...
Top job
Law Firm Assistant
At Harrity & Harrity, we look for the best of the best for every position. If you’re a love making clients happy, are a great teammate, have a posi...
Administrative Assistant III - Court Criminal Appeals Clerk
Serves as part of the Case Processing Section in the Criminal Division. Processes criminal appeals to the Court of Appeals of Virginia, the Supreme...
New
Trusts and Estates Paralegal – Tysons Corner
Trusts and Estates Paralegal – Tysons Corner Well known law firm with a strong Tysons Corner presence has an immediate need for a Trusts and Estate...
Legal Administrative Assistant - Bankruptcy & Creditors' Rights
Legal Administrative Assistant - Bankruptcy & Creditors’ Rights Practice Group Baltimore, MD A well-established law firm has an immediate need for ...
eDiscovery Paralegal
D.C. law firm with exclusive Civil Rights practice seeks an experienced Paralegal who is well-versed in eDiscovery software.
Litigation Legal Assistant
D.C. law firm seeks Legal Assistant with 1-3 years of large firm experience to provide support through all phases of Litigation / Corporate work!
Contract Attorneys
DOCUMENT REVIEW ATTORNEYS NEEDED!! Details follow: Duration: 6-8 weeks Start Date: March 1, 2018 Location: Metro Center location Hourly rate: $3...
Litigation Paralegal (IP)
State-of-the-art IP firm in Washington, D.C. seeks experienced Litigation Paralegal to join their highly specialized IP practice!
Legal Assistant - Egypt
Amazing opportunity for an experienced Paralegal to join a large, not-for-profit, peacekeeping organization on a two-year contract in Southern Egypt!
Legal Assistant
LEGAL ASSISTANT Busy Maryland family law practice has an immediate need for a highly qualified Legal Assistant to support 3-4 legal professionals w...
Legal Secretary/EA - Litigation
LEGAL SECRETARY: Global firm with an office in DC, is seeking an experienced legal secretary. Qualified candidate will support a partner in a very...
Recent College Graduates - Law Firm Openings!
Top law firms in the DMV area seek bright, recent college graduates for a variety of exciting entry-level roles!
Development Database Manager
This high responsibility, exempt position managing the team’s donor database reports directly to the Director of Individual Giving.
Litigation Docketing Senior Analyst
A distinguished DC law firm is seeking a Litigation Docketing Senior Analyst. The candidate will be responsible for providing comprehensive litiga...
Recruiting Assistant (Legal)
Award-winning attorney search firm with a great downtown D.C. location seeks an entry-level Recruiting Assistant on a temp-to-hire basis.
Legal Administrative Assistant to Named Partner
Mid-size D.C. law firm with a prestigious Trial and Appellate Litigation practice seeks Legal Administrative Assistant to support named partner.
Controller (Law Firm-150K)
DC based law firm with an impressive growth record seeks a hands-on Controller to oversee accounting operations and systems. Position will involve up
Staff Attorney - SMD-CINA
The Maryland Legal Aid office in Hughesville, Maryland, announces a full-time CINA staff attorney position to qualified applicants. Duties: Handl...
Law Firm Receptionist
At Harrity & Harrity, we look for the best of the best for every position. If you’re a love making clients happy, are a great teammate, have a posi...
Legal Assistant - Litigation
We're looking for an experienced Legal Assistant to support a busy Litigation team. Responsibilities include: Preparing detailed legal documents, for