Automotive Repair and Mechanic Automotive jobs in Lanham
Broaden your search
- Automotive Repair and Mechanic, Lanham, Maryland 3
- Automotive Repair and Mechanic, Automotive, Maryland 18
Refine your search
Function
-
Automotive Repair and Mechanic
Remove selection
Location
-
Lanham
Remove selection
Industry
-
Automotive
Remove selection
Career Level
Hours
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 3 jobs
-
Automotive Technician/Mechanic
Job Purpose: Work as a member of a team to address customer requests for repair on their vehicles in a timely manner while maintaining quality of...
Top job
-
Professional Automotive Sales Representative
You will be primarily responsible for selling new and used cars, gross and volume standards and meeting CSI goals.
Top job
-
Ford-Certified Automotive Technician
AUTOMOTIVE TECHNICIANS / AUTOMOTIVE MECHANICS / MASTER TECHNICIANS With the ongoing growth the auto industry is experiencing today, this is the right
-
Lube Technician
Be a part of one of the most important teams in the dealership - The service department! As a Lube Technician, you will quickly and efficien
-
Body Technician
Our Auto Body Technicians (Body Techs) repair damaged body parts and bodies of vehicles in accordance with factory and dealership specifications. In