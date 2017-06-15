IT jobs in Technology and Software
Found 469 jobs
-
Client Manager - Expert Witness
This position involves building relationships with attorneys at top law firms and with technology experts and placing experts on litigation projects.
Top job
-
Systems Administrator
Raytheon is supporting a U.S. Government customer on a large mission critical development and sustainment program to design
Top job
-
ASSOCIATE UI DEVELOPER
Associate UI Developer sought by Cvent, Inc. in McLean, VA. Utlz HTML5, CSS & JavaScript to prdc UI and UX fr cstmrs. Apply @ www. jobpostingtoday...
New
-
IT OPERATIONS MANAGER
IT Operations Manager, Ent. Lvl to Sen. Lvl. for Manassas, VA office. May req. traveling. Send resume, cvr ltr., & sal. req. to, Agile 1 Tech Corp...
New
-
IT PROFESSIONALS
Sriven Technologies, LLC is seeking 8 professionals for Fulltime employment (40 hours a week) for the positions of Software Architect’s & Applicat...
New
-
HUMINT Targeting Officer
Provide direct support to a client driving complex worldwide HUMINT operations to develop actionable intelligence against the highest priority thr...
-
HUMINT Targeting Officer
Provide direct support to a client driving complex worldwide HUMINT operations to develop actionable intelligence against the highest priority thr...
-
HUMINT Targeting Officer
Provide direct support to a client driving complex worldwide HUMINT operations to develop actionable intelligence against the highest priority thr...
-
Cyber Instructor, Senior
Develop and conduct training on computer search and seizure. Develop and conduct training on network intrusions, digital forensics, and basic and ...
New
-
Systems Engineer
Perform complicated and difficult software or systems design engineering assignments requiring a high degree of technical competence reflecting cu...
-
Test Engineer
Define, document, analyze, perform, and interpret developmental tests for new or modified products or product components. Investigate and resolve ...
-
IT POSITIONS
IT POSITIONS: Synchronisys Inc. has permanent F/T positions for Sales Engnrs, Proj Mgrs/Leads, Prog Analysts/ Sys Analysts/Qua Analsyts/ Bus Analy...
New
-
Citrix Senior Systems Engineer
Cambridge Associates seeks Citrix Senior Systems Engineer in Arlington VA. Install, configure, maintain system hardware/software supporting Window...
New
-
SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT LEAD
Software Development Lead: SW lifecycle development with Appian BPM technology. Bachelor’s degree (US or foreign equivalent) in CS/IT + 5 yrs. wor...
New
-
Telecom Tech
Telecom Tech: Design, maint, repair & inst telecom systms & underground/air t.v. cables related work. Supv 4 wrks. 2 yrs exp in telecom tech or re...
New
-
Sr. Pentaho Dvlpr
IT: ITDR Inc has openings for multiple positions in Herndon, VA. Sr. Pentaho Dvlpr: Create & maintain ETLs, support the creation of an Enterprise ...
New
-
LEAD BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE CONSULTANTS
Lead Business Intelligence Consultants sought by Third I, Inc., an established software company. Reqd: Master's or equiv. in Comp. Sci, Info. Sys....
New
-
System Administrator
Maintain responsibility for activities related to system administration. Assign personnel to various projects, direct their activities, and evalua...
New
-
System Administrator, Senior
Provide mission applications focused expertise for the IT user. Interact effectively, courteously, and directly with the user to resolve technical...
New
-
Corporate Development Execution Team Specialist
Serve the Corporate Development team with valuation and deal modeling for mergers, acquisitions, and other investments. Assist with evaluating the...
New
-
Cybersecurity Validator, Senior
Provide Cybersecurity support, analysis, documentation, and validation services of Navy (DON) systems in accordance with DOD and DON policy to Nav...
New
-
Test Engineer, Mid
Analyze, design, develop, and maintain test cases, test approaches, and test plans. Conduct manual functional testing, regression testing, and sy...