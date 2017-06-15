IT jobs in Security
Found 50 jobs
-
SECURITY OFFICER
Job Description: The Security Officer provides a physically safe and secure environment for patients, visitors and employees at Sentara Hospitals and
-
SECURITY OFFICER
Job Description: Sentara Princess Anne Hospital is seeking a flexi/prn Security Officer to work every weekend on the night shift. The Security Office
-
SECURITY OFFICER
Job Description: The Security Officer provides a physically safe and secure environment for patients, visitors and employees at Sentara Hospitals and
-
Security Program Support
Provide program security to the AWL to include facility, materials and personnel. Essential Functions: Provide building security systems support of t
-
Security Program Support
Provide program security to the AWL to include facility, materials and personnel. Essential Functions: Provide building security systems support of t
-
Information System Security Engineer - 1441
The MIL Corporation sees an Information System Security Engineer to support a Federal Government client at our St. Inigoes, MD location. The
-
Information Systems Security Officer - 1439
The MIL Corporation seeks an experienced Information Systems Security Officer (ISSO) to assist with the Security Authorization and Accreditat
-
Sr. Project Manager - Safety & Security Systems
This senior project manager position supports the information technology systems and technology applications of the Data Center. Reporting to the Chi
-
SECURITY OFFICER
Job Description: The Security Officer provides a physically safe and secure environment for patients, visitors and employees at Sentara Hospitals and
-
PeopleSoft Security Administrator III
Job Description Job Title: PeopleSoft Security Administrator III Job ID: 180098 Location: DC -Jackson Graham Bldg-8th Fl Full/Part Time: Full-Time ...
-
SECURITY OFFICER
Job Description: The Security Officer provides a physically safe and secure environment for patients, visitors and employees at Sentara Hospitals and
-
PeopleSoft Security Administrator III
Ensures that user community understands and adheres to necessary procedures to maintain security. Conducts accurate evaluation of the level of securi
-
SECURITY OFFICER
Job Description: The Security Officer provides a physically safe and secure environment for patients, visitors and employees at Sentara Hospitals and
-
Information Technology Security Engineer - 1392
The MIL Corporation seeks an Information Technology Security Engineer to support a Federal Government client at our St. Inigoes, MD location.
-
Mid-Level Application Security Administrator
Mid-Level Application Security Administrator POSITION SUMMARY: Provide support with the development, configuration, testing, deployment, and integrat
-
Senior Application Security Administrator
POSITION SUMMARY: Provide Enterprise Security Architecture support to the design, development, configuration, testing, deployment and integration for
-
Security Architect
POSITION SUMMARY: Provide Enterprise Security Architecture support to the design, development, configuration, testing, deployment and integration for
-
Network Security Engineer (F5) - 1345
The MIL Corporation seeks a Network Security Engineer (F5) to support a Federal Government client at our Patuxent River, MD location. Respons
-
Cyber Security Test & Evaluation Engineer - 1261
The MIL Corporation seeks a Cyber Security Test & Evaluation Engineer to support a Federal Government client at our Patuxent River, MD locati
-
Information Security Architect
Guggenheim is seeking an Information Security Architect to join the Chicago, New York or Rockville office. This individual will lead the design and i