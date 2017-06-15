IT jobs in Media / Journalism / Advertising
-
Media / Journalism / Advertising
Found 17 jobs
Utility Worker
Springfield, VA LocationProduction / Warehouse EnvironmentNOT metro accessibleSCHEDULE: 24/7 operations shifts may rotate and are picked by senorityM
Press Assistant
Press Assistant Job DescriptionGENERAL IDENTIFYING INFORMATION:Department: PressroomShift Length: 8 hoursHours: Can vary 24 hours per day, 7 days per
Advertising Coordinator
Ready to join a fast-paced work environment that demands an individual with savvy organizational skills and a passion for advertising? As Advertising
Account Manager, Commercial Delivery
Commercial Delivery Account Manager ResponsibilitiesManage commercial delivery account relationships with our partners.Process DSI Dynamic Import fil
Digital Ad Trafficking Specialist
This is a mid-to-entry level role into the ever changing and fast paced world of digital advertising. You will master the fundamental skills and deve
Machinist Journeyman
Have a mechanical background?Skilled in diagnosing and repairing?Have experience as a heavy/industrial mechanic, Millwright, Welder/Fabricator, and/o
Senior Producer - Washington Post Live
The Washington Post has an immediate opening for a senior editorial producer to play a key role in producing programs for our live news platform, Was
Back End Senior Developer - Enterprise systems
We are seeking a Senior Backend Software Engineer with Extensive MySQL, SQL-Query skills, Analytical skills - ability to analyze business data and pr
Developer - Front End
The Washington Post is building a platform that empowers publishers of all shapes and sizes to build the future of digital storytelling. We're combin
Machinist Journeyman
Have a mechanical background?Skilled in diagnosing and repairing?Have experience as a heavy/industrial mechanic, Millwright, Welder/Fabricator, and/o
Software Development Manager, Professional Services
Arc Publishing is a product engineering group at the Washington Post. We build software to meet the needs of the Washington Post, while also making t
Janitor
Janitor/CustodianThe Washington Post is seeking reliable, dependable and experienced janitor with good work habits for part time opening at our Sprin
Senior Developer, Mobile Applications
Description:Design and develop new features into existing mobile applications. Identify, troubleshoot and solve issues with mobile applications. Work
Marketing Coordinator
AAAE is looking for an energetic Marketing Coordinator to work with our growing marketing department on a wide array of projects. This position will
VP of Marketing (m/f)
If you want to take that next step to level up your career, JobLeads is the preferred partner for you as executive or specialist. Currently we have s
Head of Online and Events Marketing - based USA
My client looking for an enthusiastic, goal-driven & self-motivated Head of Online & Events Marketing for the North America Region. The ideal candida
Head of Marketing (f/m)
If you want to take that next step to level up your career, JobLeads is the preferred partner for you as executive or specialist. Currently we have s