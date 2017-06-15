IT jobs in Healthcare
Broaden your search
- IT 1835
Refine your search
Function
Location
Industry
-
Healthcare
Remove selection
Career Level
Hours
- Full Time 83
Job Title
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 83 jobs
-
Federal Relations Specialist
Identifies, analyzes and tracks national and federal health-related information in support of The Joint Commission’s goals and priorities. Supports...
Top job
-
Director Cardiopulmonary Services
Director Cardiopulmonary Services
Top job
-
BIG DATA DATABASE MANAGER
Job Description: Defines database strategy and standards to include database engines, modeling techniques, high availability and failover techniques
New
-
Desktop Support Manager
Position Summary: The Desktop Support manager is responsible for working with vendors and other CAQH staff to oversee, promote and support the effe...
-
CLINICAL SYSTEM ANALYST
Job Description: The Clinical System Analyst is responsible for supporting and implementing applications and technologies for the customer base. Resp
-
MANAGER, IT OPERATIONS
Job Description: The Service Manager has accountability for ensuring services meet the business need and are delivered in accordance with agreed sevi
-
Manager QUALITY MANAGEMENT
Job Description: Sentara Healthcare is currently recruiting for the position of Manager, Quality Management. This is a Full Time, day position locate
-
System Administrator
Strategy Schedule and participate in reviewing vendor solutions to address workflow requirements of the business and clinical departments Provide e...
-
Technology Solutions Architect
The Information Technology (IT) Technical Design Architects role is to assist with the lifecycle management of a system or service for the organiza...
-
Network Educator
Job Description: Optima Health (health plan for Sentara Healthcare) is seeking an experienced provider relations expert to join our core business Net
-
Help Desk Analyst II
The Tier 2/3 IT Help Desk Support Analyst functions as a key team member in a customer service driven environment and provides Tier-2 and Tier-3 supp
-
PHYSICIAN LIAISON- IT COMMMUNICATIONS
Job Description: Under the direction of the Voice Communications Manager, the Physicians' Liaison is the primary contact for the MD Connect Line. The
-
Pharmacy Technician II / St Agnes Hospital / Full-Time,Evening, 80 hou
Job ID: 242917 Pharmacy Technician II / St Agnes Hospital / Full-Time,Evening, 80 hours,Biweekly Baltimore, Maryland Regular / Evening Additional Job
-
Pharmacy Technician I / St Agnes Hospital-Baltimore MD / Pharmacy Serv
Job ID: 236767 Pharmacy Technician I / St Agnes Hospital-Baltimore MD / Pharmacy Services General 001 / Part-Time,Evening, 16hours, Bi-Weekly Baltimo
-
Pharmacy Technician II / St Agnes Hospital-Baltimore MD / Pharmacy Ser
Job ID: 235805 Pharmacy Technician II / St Agnes Hospital-Baltimore MD / Pharmacy Services General 001 / Part-Time,Rotating, 16hours,Bi-Weekly Baltim
-
Locum Tenens Hematologist Oncologist (Lancaster,PA)
Locum tenens hematology oncology coverage needed in Pennsylvania. This is a 3-6 month assignment, open to 2 providers. Candidates must be board certi
-
Locum Tenens Hematologist Oncologist (York,PA)
Locum tenens hematology oncology coverage needed in Pennsylvania. This is a 3-6 month assignment, open to 2 providers. Candidates must be board certi
-
Locum Tenens Hematologist Oncologist (Waynesboro,PA)
Locum tenens hematology oncology coverage needed in Pennsylvania. This is a 3-6 month assignment, open to 2 providers. Candidates must be board certi
-
Locum Tenens Hematologist Oncologist (Gettysburg,PA)
Locum tenens hematology oncology coverage needed in Pennsylvania. This is a 3-6 month assignment, open to 2 providers. Candidates must be board certi
-
Locum Tenens Hematologist Oncologist (Elizabethtown,PA)
Locum tenens hematology oncology coverage needed in Pennsylvania. This is a 3-6 month assignment, open to 2 providers. Candidates must be board certi
-
Locum Tenens Hematologist Oncologist (Chambersburg,PA)
Locum tenens hematology oncology coverage needed in Pennsylvania. This is a 3-6 month assignment, open to 2 providers. Candidates must be board certi
-
Locum Tenens Hematologist Oncologist (Shippensburg,PA)
Locum tenens hematology oncology coverage needed in Pennsylvania. This is a 3-6 month assignment, open to 2 providers. Candidates must be board certi