IT jobs in Government Contractor

Systems Administrator
Raytheon is supporting a U.S. Government customer on a large mission critical development and sustainment program to design
Healthcare Access and Value Policy Associate
The policy associate will lead tasks related to IMPAQ Health’s work with the CMS, including projects at CCIIO, CCSQ, and/or the Center for Medicaid.
Systems Security Engineer (Jr.-Mid)
Job Summary/Company: We are partnered with a SDVOSB IT services company supporting both Private and Public Sector agencies as a prime and sub contr...
Junior Penetration Tester
Job Summary/Company: Junior Level Penetration Tester to provide technical security assessments of applications and infrastructure, security design ...
Requirements Analyst
Axiom Resource Management is seeking a Requirements Analyst to support a Military Healthcare client in Falls Church, VA. Ideal candidate will ma...
Systems Administrator
Job Summary/Company: We are seeking an intermediate (Windows) System Administrator with SCCM familiarity and a willingness to learn on the go for o...
Configuration Management Specialist
Oversee configuration management efforts at a federal agency client site in the Washington DC area, Excellent benefits: health insurance, 401k & more
Splunk Engineer SME
**Must be open to working at client sites in Washington, DC.** The Splunk Engineer SME will be supporting a strategic federal cyber security client.