IT jobs in Government and Public Services
Broaden your search
- IT 1835
Refine your search
Function
Location
- United States 202
Industry
-
Government and Public Services
Remove selection
- Federal 173
- State & Local 5
Career Level
Salary Range
Hours
- Full Time 202
Job Title
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 202 jobs
-
SECURITY SPECIALIST
TRAVEL REQUIRED: 50% or less - You may be expected to travel less than 50% of the time in this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses...
New
-
IT Specialist (INFOSEC)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help Must be a U.S. Citizen or National Ma...
New
-
PERSONNEL SECURITY SPECIALIST
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help Only experience and education obtaine...
New
-
IT Specialist (PLYPLAN/CUSTSPT)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help You must be a U.S. citizen to apply f...
New
-
SECURITY SPECIALIST
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes You...
New
-
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SPECIALIST (INFORMATION SECURITY)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
New
-
Information Technology Specialist (Information Security)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - Occasional Travel may be required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: H...
New
-
IT Specialist
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position up to 10%. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimburs...
New
-
Supervisory Consumer Safety Officer (Quality Systems)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: 25% or less - You may be expected to travel for this position. Travel up to 25% may be required. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation...
New
-
IT Specialist
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - Travel Rrequired up to 10% of the time. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREME...
New
-
IT Specialist (Systems Administration), GS-2210-13, Census-DE-JG
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help U.S. citizen. Suitable for Federal em...
New
-
IT Specialist (Background Investigation)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: 25% or less - You may be expected to travel for this position 25%. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY RE...
New
-
Security Guard
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help Appointment may require a suitability...
New
-
Supervisory Information Technology Specialist (Customer Support)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: 25% or less - You may be expected to travel up to 25% for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No ...
New
-
Senior Engineer III (Architect/Engineer - BDCD)
Performs all aspects of construction contract award and administration for complex building projects. Serves as primary point of contact with the c...
New
-
Data Center Operations Technician (Enterprise IT Technician)
This is an all-platform computer operator position on the Enterprise Technology Operations Center (ETOC) Operations Team. Ensures and maintains the...
New
-
IT Specialist (DATAMGT/SYSADMIN)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
New
-
IT Specialist (Assistant Administrator, Special Collections)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help Must be a U.S. citizen to apply for t...
New
-
IT Specialist
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
New
-
IT SPECIALIST (NETWORK) (DE)
KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help U.S Citizenship Required. Background Investigation Required Conditions of Employment:This appointment requires completion of...
New