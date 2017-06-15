IT jobs in Engineering
Found 92 jobs
Client Manager - Expert Witness
This position involves building relationships with attorneys at top law firms and with technology experts and placing experts on litigation projects.
Senior Engineer III (Architect/Engineer - BDCD)
Performs all aspects of construction contract award and administration for complex building projects. Serves as primary point of contact with the c...
CM/DM/Block Support
Responsible for providing Configuration Management (CM), Data Management (DM), and/or Block support to the F/A-18 & EA-18G IPT and for effectively id
H-1 Laboratory Technician
Perform as an H-1 laboratory technician, troubleshooting and modifying laboratory systems. Essential Job Functions: Troubleshoot and correct laborato
SharePoint Software Engineer
DCS is looking for a SharePoint Software Engineer! Work with our customer's Army Ground Combat Vehicle Software Engineering Center to design and deve
Security Program Support
Provide program security to the AWL to include facility, materials and personnel. Essential Functions: Provide building security systems support of t
EA-18G Lab Tech Support
EA-18G Lab Technician will provide the following support for the EA-18G lab at the F/A-18 AWIL Essential Job Functions: Install, update software for
NETWORK ENGINEER
Job Description: The network engineer, under general supervision, is responsible for the technical design, configuration and implementation of local
Lead Application Developer
Job Summary/Company: Are you a highly organized Application/Database Developer who likes to work in a fast-paced environment? If so, then we have t...
Software Process Measurement Engineer
In the Software Process Measurement Engineer position you will work with our customer's Army Ground Combat Vehicle Systems and Software Integration a
Junior Developers
Become part of an Agile team designing and building software and web solutions to support environmental organizations
Computer Scientist
DCS Corporation is looking for an Computer Scientist to perform research and development in signal processing algorithm development, neural network d
Optical Scientist
DCS Corporation is looking for an Optical Scientist to perform research and development of digital holography, lasers, spatial light modulators and o
Configuration Management Specialist
Oversee configuration management efforts at a federal agency client site in the Washington DC area, Excellent benefits: health insurance, 401k & more
SR NETWORK ENGINEER
Job Description: The senior network engineer, under general supervision, oversees the purchase, installation and support of network communications, i
Information System Security Engineer - 1441
The MIL Corporation sees an Information System Security Engineer to support a Federal Government client at our St. Inigoes, MD location. The
Senior Software Engineer
An Equal Opportunity Employer No. Vacancies: 1.00 FLSA: Exempt Department: 16717.Software Engineering Location: McLean, VA Travel %: None Education...
Help Desk Specialist
Entry Level I.T. Help Desk Specialist, providing I.T. support to local and remote employees. The ideal candidate will have customer service experienc
Information Assurance Specialist
DCS is looking for a Information Assurance Specialist for a Product Manager at Aberdeen Proving Grounds. The Specialist will be responsible for devel
CM/DM Support
Responsible for providing Configuration Management (CM) and/or Data Management (DM) support to the F/A-18 & EA-18G IPT and for effectively identifyin