IT jobs in Education

Found 27 jobs
-
Teaching Assistant - Montessori
Private, Montessori school in Maryland is seeking dedicated, caring individuals to join their staff. Full-time, year-round positions (includes sum...
Top job
-
Associate Director, Corporate Relations
Council of Graduate Schools (CGS) Position Description: Associate Director, Corporate Relations Position Summary: The Council of Graduate Schools...
Top job
-
Architecture Full-time Faculty
Montgomery College is Maryland's premier community college, serving more than 60,000 students each year through credit and noncredit programs. We are
New
-
Data Modeler
The Data Modeler will report directly to Data Architect, University Decision Support (UDS) within the Division of Information Technology (DIT). Thi...
-
IT Software Engineering
Position Description The Software Engineer maintains, implements, and integrates both on premise and hosted systems using primarily Java and web-ba...
-
UX Designer/Developer
Editorial Projects In Education, Inc. (EPE), the publisher of Education Week, is currently seeking a UX Designer/Developer.
-
Systems Administrator, Web/Application Support
The Systems Administrator for Web/Application Support - experienced IT generalist.
-
Cyber Information Assurance, Graduate School - Adjunct Faculty
.Adjunct FacultyCyber Information AssuranceThe Graduate SchoolLocation: Multiple sites in the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia areaUniversity of Maryla...
-
Computer Sciences and Software Development and Security, Undergraduate School - Adjunct Faculty
.Adjunct FacultyComputer Science/Software Development & SecurityUMUC StatesideThe Undergraduate SchoolLocation: Largo, MD and Fort Meade, MDUnivers...
-
Computer Networking and Security, Undergraduate School - Adjunct Faculty
.Adjunct FacultyComputer Networking and SecurityThe Undergraduate SchoolLocations: Fort Myer, VA and California, MDUniversity of Maryland Universit...
-
Program Chair, Computer Networking
.Program Chair, Computer NetworkingComputer Information Systems and Technology (CITE) DepartmentThe Undergraduate School (TUS) 12-Month Collegiate ...
-
Adjuncts - Cybersecurity / Information Assurance
Responsibilities Marymount University seeks qualified individuals to teach undergraduate and graduate courses in a variety of cybersecurity and inf...
-
-
Education Cecil College.
-
Cashier (Full & Part-Time) Several openings @ Towson University - Great Perks Job
* We have an opening for several full & part-time *CASHIER* positions. * *Location*: Towson University - 8000 York Rd., Towson, MD 21252. /Note: onli
-
Visiting Faculty Position Department of Chemistry Randolph - Macon College The Department of Chemis
Visiting Faculty Position Department of Chemistry Randolph-Macon College The Department of Chemistry at Randolph-Macon College invites applications f
-
Team Owner Operator, Class A CDL (College Park)
Division Overview: As an Owner Operator for Forward Air s TLX division you will be making drop & hook deliveries of lightweight freight with loads av
-
IT Security Analyst II, Information Security Operations - University Information Services
The IT Security Analyst II provides technical expertise and guidance in the areas of information security analysis, intrusion detection, incident res
-
Security Guard, Department of Public Safety - Georgetown University Law Center
Part-time: 24 hours per week The Security Guard, a visible member of Georgetown Law's Department of Public Safety (DPS), is committed to the preserva
-
Governance, Risk & Compliance Analyst, University Information Security Office (UISO) - University I
The Governance, Risk & Compliance Analyst (GRC) serves as a project analyst for all assigned information security and cybersecurity initiatives, inte
-
Research Associate, Center for Global Health Science and Security - Georgetown University Medical C
Georgetown University's Center for Global Health Science and Security conducts original research to help decision makers worldwide build sustainable