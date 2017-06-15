Lawyer and Attorney Law jobs in Hughesville

Broaden your search

Refine your search

Function

Location

Industry

Career Level

Salary Range

Hours

Employer Type

Are You A Jobseeker?

Register/login today to:

  • View saved jobs
  • View applications
  • Upload your resume
Login or Register today
Sign up for job alerts

Found 1 job

  • Law Firm Assistant

    • Fairfax, Fairfax, Virginia
    • Up to $30,000 per year + paid benefits (see listing for details)
    • Harrity & Harrity , L.L.P.

    At Harrity & Harrity, we look for the best of the best for every position. If you’re a love making clients happy, are a great teammate, have a posi...

    View details

    Top job

  • Law Firm New Applications Specialist

    • Fairfax, Virginia
    • The salary is up to $32,000 per year plus benefits
    • Harrity & Harrity , L.L.P.

    At Harrity & Harrity, we look for the best of the best for every position. If you’re a love making clients happy, are a great teammate, have a posi...

    View details

    Top job

  • Law Firm IP Docket Clerk or Specialist

    • Fairfax, Virginia
    • Up to $60,000 per year + paid benefits (based on experience)
    • Harrity & Harrity , L.L.P.

    At Harrity we look for the best of the best for every position. If you love making clients happy, are a great teammate, have a positive attitude, h...

    View details

    Top job

  • Staff Attorney - SMD-CINA

    • Hughesville, Maryland
    • 55295 - 82345
    • Legal Aid Bureau, Inc.

    The Maryland Legal Aid office in Hughesville, Maryland, announces a full-time CINA staff attorney position to qualified applicants.   Duties: Handl...

    View details

Subscribe