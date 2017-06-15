Hospitality and Tourism jobs
Found 25 jobs
-
Driver
Full-line food distributor for Metropolitan Area (MD, DC & VA)
-
Travel Agent Selling Alaska Cruise-Tours
Full time experienced travel agent selling Alaska. Quality leads, no cold calls, excellent salary and commissions. Private office with parking
-
Interior Designer
HVS Design, an industry-leading hospitality interior design firm, seeks Interior Designers for our fast-paced Rockville, Maryland office. INTERIOR...
-
Human Resources Analyst
Job Summary/Company: Sparks Group has partnered with a world-renowned hospitality company who is seeking a motivated and dependable Human Resources...
-
Hotel Accounting Experience
Hotel Accounting Experience Our client located in downtown Washington, DC is looking for a Temporary employee to handle Income Audits and other hot...
-
Marketing & Leasing Consultant - Wash DC metro area - Floater / roving assignment
Floating Marketing / Leasing Consultant - Apartment Communities Grady Management Inc., one of the area's leading property management firms, is seek...
-
Administrative Assistant
Job Summary/Company: Sparks Group has partnered with a world-renowned hospitality company who is seeking a motivated and dependable Administrative ...
-
Chair, Hospitality/Culinary
Chair, Hospitality/Culinary
-
Marketing / Leasing Consultant - Apartment Community - Rockville, MD
Grady Management Inc., one of the area's leading property management firms is seeking a Full-Time Marketing / Leasing Consultant for Halpine View A...
-
Marketing / Leasing Consultant - Apartment Community - Silver Spring, MD
Grady Management Inc., one of the area's leading property management firms is seeking a Full-Time Marketing / Leasing Consultant for Montgomery Whi...
-
Director of Human Resources - The Conrad
Since being founded in 1919, Hilton has been a leader in the hospitality industry. Today, Hilton remains a beacon of innovation, quality, and success
-
Line Cook
Highgate is a premier real estate investment and hospitality management company widely recognized as an innovator in the industry. Highgate is the do
-
Server
Highgate is a premier real estate investment and hospitality management company widely recognized as an innovator in the industry. Highgate is the do
-
Cook
The Cook will prepare, season, and cook dishes such as soups, meats, vegetables, or desserts for the hotel. To accomplish this job successfully, an i
-
Dishwasher/Steward
Highgate is a premier real estate investment and hospitality management company widely recognized as an innovator in the industry. Highgate is the do
-
AM Server
25759BRPosition Title:AM ServerJob Overview:You will be an integral member of the team that creates distinctively different and authentic experiences
-
Cook - Skydome Restaurant, Doubletree Crystal City
A Round Cook is responsible for providing shift relief for breakfast, dinner, station and second cooks in the hotel's continuing effort to deliver ou
-
Banquet Server
**Posting Date** Mar 5, 2018 **Job Number** 18000I6H **Job Category** Food and Beverage & Culinary **Location** Bethesda Marriott, Bethesda, Maryland
-
Banquet Cook II
Location Shoreham Hotel Nestled in the Woodley Park neighborhood of Washington, DC, the Omni Shoreham Hotel is a true urban oasis within the Capitol
-
Cook 1 - Banquets
## Primary Location __ **Cook I** Every memorable dining experience at Fairmont Hotels and Resorts begins behind the scenes with our Culinary team's