Sales jobs in Germantown

Found 3 jobs
Client Manager - Expert Witness
This position involves building relationships with attorneys at top law firms and with technology experts and placing experts on litigation projects.
Account Executive - Architectural and Design Sales (Germantown,MD)
At Haines, our people are the backbone of our operation, and they are like family. We believe that happy employees lead to happy customers and there
Automotive Tool Sales / Route - Full Training
sales trucks dealer WE CURRENTLY HAVE A LOCAL ROUTE AVAILABLE.We give you the tools to run a successful business:Your own local route within protecte