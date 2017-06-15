Nurse Healthcare jobs in Gaithersburg
Federal Relations Specialist
Identifies, analyzes and tracks national and federal health-related information in support of The Joint Commission’s goals and priorities. Supports...
Director Cardiopulmonary Services
Director Cardiopulmonary Services
Provider Relations Representative
Builds and maintains strong relationships with LifeWork Strategies (LWS) Employee Assistance Program (EAP) network Providers through excellent cust...
Reimbursement Specialist
hcare The Reimbursement Analyst assists in the management of AHC?s fiscal operations through the compilation and monitoring of the Health Services ...
Clinical Informatics Specialist
The Clinical Informatics Specialist will be responsible for Cerner FirstNet Emergency Medicine and PowerNote ED technical build. This includes syst...
Wellness/EAP Account Manager
The Well-being Account Manager will manage the relationship with company Wellness and EAP client customers. They will coordinate and monitor the pr...
Hospitalist Nurse Practitioner (Gaithersburg,MD)
A facility in Maryland is seeking a hospitalist nurse practitioner for 7 shifts on/7 shifts off, from June through August. Locum NPs will be responsi
PMHNP/Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, ANP/Adult Nurse Practitioner, FNP/Family Nurse
Long term care group seeks a Nurse Practitioner to work in a Psychiatric setting in Nursing homes and Long-term care facilities in the Frederick, MD