Fundraising jobs in Nonprofit
Broaden your search
Refine your search
Function
-
Fundraising
Remove selection
Location
Industry
-
Nonprofit
Remove selection
Career Level
Hours
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 6 jobs
-
Director of Office Systems/Facilities Manager
The incumbent identifies requirements, designs and implements policies and procedures, and oversees the maintenance of all systems.
Top job
-
Board Administrator and Governance Advisor
With minimal oversight, the incumbent is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the ANA Board of Directors and is privy to confidential matters
Top job
-
Associate Director, Corporate Relations
Council of Graduate Schools (CGS) Position Description: Associate Director, Corporate Relations Position Summary: The Council of Graduate Schools...
-
Development Assistant - Temporary
The Ford Agency is in search of a candidate to join the development team of an international conservation focused non-profit in DC. This
-
Manager of Direct Response
This position is responsible for the administration and advancement of George Washington Mount Vernon's fundraising direct marketing program.
-
Ring of Freedom - Annual Fund Coordinator
SUMMARY: Increase support to The NRA Foundation and all 501 (c)(3) affiliates through workplace giving programs to include: The Combined Federal ...
-
Ring of Freedom - Donor Correspondence Coordinator
SUMMARY: Coordinate a donor relations program based on best-practices that thanks the donor, informs the donor and cultivates donor interests. A...
-
Community Development Manager
A national, nonprofit patient advocacy organization is seeking a seasoned volunteer development and fund raising professional.