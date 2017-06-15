Automotive Repair and Mechanic Automotive jobs in Fredericksburg
Found 1 job
-
Automotive Technician/Mechanic
Job Purpose: Work as a member of a team to address customer requests for repair on their vehicles in a timely manner while maintaining quality of...
Top job
-
Professional Automotive Sales Representative
You will be primarily responsible for selling new and used cars, gross and volume standards and meeting CSI goals.
Top job
-
Auto Body Techs
AUTO BODY TECHS Downtown Garage & Auto Body in Fredericksburg, Va is looking for Auto Body Techs with minimum 5 years experience & must be I-CAR c...