Food Service jobs in Restaurant
Broaden your search
- Food Service 175
Refine your search
Function
-
Food Service
Remove selection
- Chef 2
- Cook 64
- Host and Hostess 3
- Server 20
Location
- United States 121
Industry
-
Restaurant
Remove selection
Career Level
Salary Range
Job Title
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 121 jobs
-
Make Every Day A Glory Day! We Need Servers, Cooks and Hosts!
We Need Outgoing People to Join Our Team!
New
-
Now Hiring Cooks, Servers and Hosts!
We are looking for outgoing team players to join our team! Flexible Hours! Earn Extra Cash!
New
-
Join Our Team! Servers, Cooks and Hosts Needed!
We are Looking for Outgoing People to Join Our Team!
New
-
General Manager - Shake Shack
Now hiring General Managers for Shake Shack at Cabin John, MD! SHAKE SHACK GENERAL MANAGER Shake Shack is a modern day "roadside" burger stand serv...
-
Food Service Manager- Production
**Overview:** Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is in the customer service business across food, facilities and uniforms, wherever people work, learn, recover, an
-
Cook, Grill (Part-Time) Job
* We have an opening for a part-time *GRILL COOK *position. * *Location*: MedStar Union Memorial Hospital - 201 E. University Pkwy., Baltimore, MD 21
-
High Performing Restaurant Manager
34106BRTitle:High Performing Restaurant ManagerJob Description:Everyone should have a career this satisfying!Take a minute to "tap in" behind the sce
-
Cook
The Cook provides a supreme dining experience to guests by preparing high quality meals The Cook s main goal is to ensure that guests will always enj
-
Junior Cook
Junior Cook Location:McLean, VA Salary Range:DOE Exempt/Non-Exempt:Non-Exempt Benefits:For full time employees: a choice of medical benefits, dental
-
Cook, Grill (Full & Part-Time) Several openings @ Towson University - Great Perks Job
* We have an opening for several full & part-time *GRILL COOK *positions. * *Location*: Towson University - 8000 York Rd., Towson, MD 21252 /Note: on
-
Food Service Utility (Full-Time) 2 Openings Job
* We have an opening for 2 full-time *FOOD SERVICE UTILITY* positions. * *Location*: Capitol Visitor Center, Capitol Building, Washington, DC 20015.
-
Cook
Overview Position Summary: Provides a high quality meal at all times to residents, guests, and staff. Participates in all aspects of food production.
-
Benihana Chef - Full-Time
**ID** _2018-11076_ **\# of Openings** _10_ **Category** _Operations_ **Store #** _1060_ **Doing Business As** _Benihana Dulles_ **Business Unit** _B
-
Delta Sky Club Cook at Reagan Airport
*Description/Job Summary* *Job Overview:* The Cook I will accurately and efficiently prepare, portion, cook, and present a variety of hot and/or cold
-
Cook - Local Table Restaurant
Willow Valley Communities is located in Lancaster, PA We are seeking a Cook for upscale Local Table restaurant, located in our Clubhouse, to enhance
-
Server - Local Table Restaurant
Willow Valley Communities is located in Lancaster, PA The Local Table restaurant is located in our Clubhouse. We are seeking Servers for FT and PT; h
-
Cook
Do you know food and love the excitement of being in the kitchen preparing something amazing? The Cooks in our communitites do too! Their role is to
-
Restaurant Cashier - The Fashion Centre at Pentagon City
/ / / / /For employment consideration, only one application is necessary. Please apply only to the one position you are primarily interested in pursu
-
Restaurant Supervisor
SUMMARY: Assists in the overall supervision of all aspects of meal time service and the overall efficiency of the dining room and sanitation operatio
-
Restaurant Manager
**I.** **POSITION SUMMARY** With limited supervision, the Manager is responsible for the daily operations of the front-of-the-house functions in a re