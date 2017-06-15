Food Service jobs in Healthcare

Found 29 jobs

  • Director Cardiopulmonary Services

    • Washington D.C.
    • CONFIDENTIAL LISTING

    Director Cardiopulmonary Services

  • Federal Relations Specialist

    • Washington D.C.
    • The Joint Commission

    Identifies, analyzes and tracks national and federal health-related information in support of The Joint Commission’s goals and priorities. Supports...

  • FOOD SERVICE WORKER

    • South Boston, VA
    • Sentara Healthcare

    Job Description: Responsible for basic food preparation and tray line set up and service. Ensures all individual food portions are accurate and monit

  • COOK

    • Clarksville, VA
    • Sentara Healthcare

    Job Description: Prepares all hot foods for patient trayline, café, and functions including (but not limited to) entrees, vegetables, starches, and b

  • FOOD SERVICE WORKER

    • Woodbridge, VA
    • Sentara Healthcare

    Job Description: Responsible for basic food preparation and service and ensuring that all portions are accurate. Provides all necessary equipment and

  • COOK

    • Williamsburg, VA
    • Sentara Healthcare

    Job Description: Prepares all hot foods for patient trayline, café, and functions including (but not limited to) entrees, vegetables, starches, and b

  • Cook, Part Time

    • Rockville, MD
    • Adventist HealthCare

    hcare - A premier healthcare system - A compassionate mission of healing - Dynamic Maryland/Washington D.C. market We are a non-profit network of h...

  • FOOD SERVICE WORKER

    • Hampton, VA
    • Sentara Healthcare

    Job Description: Responsible for basic food preparation and tray line set up and service. Ensures all individual food portions are accurate and monit

  • FOOD SERVICE WORKER

    • South Boston, VA
    • Sentara Healthcare

    Job Description: Responsible for basic food preparation and tray line set up and service. Ensures all individual food portions are accurate and monit

  • FOOD SERVICE WORKER

    • Norfolk, VA
    • Sentara Healthcare

    Job Description: Responsible for basic food preparation and service and ensuring that all portions are accurate. Provides all necessary equipment and

  • FOOD SERVICE WORKER

    • Norfolk, VA
    • Sentara Healthcare

    Job Description: Responsible for basic food preparation and service and ensuring that all portions are accurate. Provides all necessary equipment and

  • FOOD SERVICE WORKER

    • Woodbridge, VA
    • Sentara Healthcare

    Job Description: Responsible for basic food preparation and service and ensuring that all portions are accurate. Provides all necessary equipment and

  • COOK

    • Hampton, VA
    • Sentara Healthcare

    Job Description: Prepares all hot foods for patient trayline, café, and functions including (but not limited to) entrees, vegetables, starches, and b

  • Food Service Worker - Full-time

    • Takoma Park, MD
    • Adventist HealthCare

    hcare Care. Compassion. Community. Show your care and compassion for your community and join the Adventist HealthCare family as a Food Service Work...

  • Food Service Worker - Part-time

    • Takoma Park, MD
    • Adventist HealthCare

    hcare Care. Compassion. Community. Show your care and compassion for your community and join the Adventist HealthCare family as a Food Service Work...

  • COOK

    • Virginia Beach, VA
    • Sentara Healthcare

    Job Description: Prepares all hot foods for patient trayline, café, and functions including (but not limited to) entrees, vegetables, starches, and b

  • FOOD SERVICE WORKER

    • Charlottesville, VA
    • Sentara Healthcare

    Job Description: Responsible for basic food preparation and service and ensuring that all portions are accurate. Provides all necessary equipment and

  • FOOD SERVICE WORKER

    • Charlottesville, VA
    • Sentara Healthcare

    Job Description: Responsible for basic food preparation and service and ensuring that all portions are accurate. Provides all necessary equipment and

  • FOOD SERVICE WORKER

    • Norfolk, VA
    • Sentara Healthcare

    Job Description: Responsible for basic food preparation and service and ensuring that all portions are accurate. Provides all necessary equipment and

  • FOOD SERVICE WORKER

    • Norfolk, VA
    • Sentara Healthcare

    Job Description: Responsible for basic food preparation and service and ensuring that all portions are accurate. Provides all necessary equipment and

  • FOOD SERVICE WORKER

    • Virginia Beach, VA
    • Sentara Healthcare

    Job Description: Responsible for basic food preparation and service and ensuring that all portions are accurate. Provides all necessary equipment and

  • FOOD SERVICE WORKER

    • Norfolk, VA
    • Sentara Healthcare

    Job Description: Responsible for basic food preparation and service and ensuring that all portions are accurate. Provides all necessary equipment and

