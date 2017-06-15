Finance jobs in Nonprofit
Found 10 jobs
-
Deputy Senior Director, Finance
The Optical Society (OSA) is recruiting for a Deputy Senior Director, Finance. The Deputy Senior Director (DSD), Finance is responsible for the ove...
Top job
-
Director of Office Systems/Facilities Manager
The incumbent identifies requirements, designs and implements policies and procedures, and oversees the maintenance of all systems.
Top job
-
Federal Relations Specialist
Identifies, analyzes and tracks national and federal health-related information in support of The Joint Commission’s goals and priorities. Supports...
Top job
-
Financial Coordinator
SUMMARY Responsible for providing technical support to the Finance Manager in areas of reconciling and reporting the results of events held by the ...
-
Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for the Alumni Association
The University of Maryland Alumni Association is seeking a Chief Financial Officer to join the team!
-
Manager, Financial Reporting & Analysis
Develop monthly operating and quarterly financial data packages
-
-
V.P of Finance/CFO
The CFO will be responsible for planning, implementing, managing and controlling all financial-related activities of the company.
-
Payroll Manager
The Payroll Manager supports the Controller in directing and coordinating the organization’s in-house payroll function.
-
ACCOUNTING MANAGER
IFPRI seeks a qualified candidate to lead the general accounting team in the Finance Department.
-
Manager, Event & Budget Analysis
SUMMARY Responsible for oversight and coordination of timely collection, maintenance and dissemination of Friends of NRA event data. Work closely w...
-
COMPLIANCE AND LEGAL SPECIALIST
seeking a compliance and legal specialist to further develop, implement, and maintain an effective compliance and risk management program.
-
投資アナリスト&ライター (Investment Analyst & Writer) Motley Fool Japan
投資アナリスト&ライター (Investment Analyst & Writer) Motley Fool Japanグローバル投資会社The Motley Foolの傍系会社スタートアップのMotley Fool Japanは立ち上げから一緒に働くことができる経験のある投資アナリストとライター