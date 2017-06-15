Finance jobs in Consulting
Found 8 jobs
Healthcare Access and Value Policy Associate
The policy associate will lead tasks related to IMPAQ Health’s work with the CMS, including projects at CCIIO, CCSQ, and/or the Center for Medicaid.
Receptionist/Front Desk
Seeking a driven, outgoing, energetic and unique individual to help with daily operational functions! The perfect candidate will answer phones, hel...
Cost & Price Analyst
Federal Contractor is currently hiring for the position of Contract Specialists in Washington, DC with an anticipated start date of April 1st.
Senior Manager, Accounting - Finance
Position Overview Financial accounting and reporting responsibilities for Evidera, Inc. in Bethesda, MD. Position reports to the Controller. Prin...
Senior Revenue Accountant - Finance
Position Overview The primary responsibility of this role is to manage the revenue for a global business with 9 practice areas. This includes ensu...
Financial Analyst
We are currently seeking a Financial Analyst to support the Program Executive Office, Defense Healthcare Management Systems (PEO DHMS) in Arlington...
Chief Estimator (m/f)
The company is the world's leading provider of mechanical and electrical construction and facilities services, including planning, consulting, and op
Financial Sales Consultant
Job Description: Where good people build rewarding careers. Think that working in the insurance field can't be exciting, rewarding and challenging? T
Estimator
Control Tec Inc is a full service Commercial Mechanical firm, we are seeking a full-time individual with exceptional administrative and communication
-
