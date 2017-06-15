Finance jobs in Automotive

Broaden your search

Refine your search

Function

Location

Industry

Career Level

Hours

Employer Type

Are You A Jobseeker?

Register/login today to:

  • View saved jobs
  • View applications
  • Upload your resume
Login or Register today
Sign up for job alerts

Found 4 jobs

  • Automotive Technician/Mechanic

    • 12080 Glade Drive, Reston Va. 20191-2613
    • $35/hour flat rate commission depending on experience
    • Hunter's Woods Exxon

      Job Purpose: Work as a member of a team to address customer requests for repair on their vehicles in a timely manner while maintaining quality of...

    View details

    Top job

  • Professional Automotive Sales Representative

    • Washington Metro Area
    • Commission with bonus opportunities
    • Capitol Cadillac

    You will be primarily responsible for selling new and used cars, gross and volume standards and meeting CSI goals. 

    View details

    Top job

  • Payroll Coordinator

    • Bethesda, MD
    • DARCARS Automotive Group

    DARCARS Automotive Group endeavors to secure a meticulous and highly energetic self-starter to manage the payroll and certain light HR functions of o

    View details

  • Finance Manager

    • Silver Spring, MD
    • DARCARS Automotive Group

    Our Finance Managers help our customers arrange financing for their purchases and present them with additional products to enhance their vehicle and

    View details

  • Estimator

    • Waldorf, MD
    • DARCARS Automotive Group

    Our Body Shop Estimators inspect vehicles that need body work, typically as a result of an accident, incident or owners' desire to change the look of

    View details

  • Estimator

    • Silver Spring, MD
    • DARCARS Automotive Group

    Our Body Shop Estimators inspect vehicles that need body work, typically as a result of an accident, incident or owners' desire to change the look of

    View details

Sign up for job alerts

Subscribe