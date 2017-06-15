Sales jobs in Fairfax
Broaden your search
- Sales 785
- Sales, Virginia 146
Refine your search
Function
-
Sales
Remove selection
Location
-
Fairfax
Remove selection
Industry
Career Level
Hours
Job Title
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 9 jobs
-
Lube Technician
Be a part of one of the most important teams in the dealership - The service department! As a Lube Technician, you will quickly and efficien
-
Front Desk Sales Associate
As a front desk associate at this Massage Envy franchised location,* essential responsibilities revolve around providing excellent services to member
-
Sunglass Hut - Sales Associate
**Requisition ID:** 58123 **Store #** : 007269 Sunglass Hut **Position:** Casual Part-Time Sunglass Hut is a global leader in the sale of premium sun
-
Associate Sales Consultant - Fairfax, VA
Associate Sales Consultant - Fairfax, VA LYA10423 IQVIA is The Human Data Science Company, focused on using data and science to help healthcare clien
-
Automotive Tool Sales / Route - Full Training
sales trucks dealer WE CURRENTLY HAVE A LOCAL ROUTE AVAILABLE.We give you the tools to run a successful business:Your own local route within protecte
-
Sales Associate (cashier)
Do you have * A commitment to providing exceptional service? * Professional expertise and a passion for what you do? * A high level of integrity? * A
-
Part Time Sales Associate
Part Time Sales Associate Location: Fairfax, VA Job Advert Description Are you looking to grow your career in a thriving retail environment? Working
-
Retail Sales Associate
**Overview** If you want an exciting job with one of the largest off-price retail stores in the nation, join the Burlington Stores, Inc. team as a Re
-
Sales Associate (SA)
**Sales Associate (SA)** + **Location:** Carter'sFairfax, VA (Fair City Mall)9600-J Main StreetFairfax, VA + **Job Posted:** 02/26/2018 + **Start Dat